Ohio University is moving its annual Student Expo online and inviting all students involved with research, scholarship and creative activity to participate.
The new event, #OUVirtualExpo, still will be held on Thursday, April 9, but on Twitter and Instagram in lieu of the Convocation Center. Many of the traditional OU events have been moved to virtual platforms, such as the Women’s Center celebration of Take Back the Night.
Instead of posters, presentations and demonstrations, participants should share an image, GIF or short video (30 seconds to 1 minute) of their research or creative work along with a brief lay person explanation of their project.
University faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends are encouraged to like, comment on and share posts from the @bobcatsdiscover Twitter and Instagram accounts.
“When Ohio University moved to a virtual learning environment this spring, we talked to students and faculty mentors involved with our annual Student Expo about how we could translate this activity online as well,” said Roxanne Malé-Brune, director of grant development and projects for the Research Division and lead organizer of the Expo. “We received enthusiastic support for the virtual expo concept and are excited that we can still provide a way to celebrate the efforts of our student researchers, scholars and creatives.”
Students who participate will receive an event t-shirt; small prizes (including TweetTreats — 7 oz. Hershey’s Kisses) will be awarded for creative and high engagement posts.
The Center for Entrepreneurship also is proceeding with The Expo Video Pitch Competition, with $5,000 in prizes. For more information, visit: ohio.edu/entrepreneurship/expo.
No pre-registration for the Virtual Expo is necessary. Participation rules are on OU’s website. For more information, visit ohio.edu/studentexpo or contact Roxanne Malé-Brune at male-bru@ohio.edu.
