Students in the Athens City Schools District (ACSD) will soon be headed back to the classroom after beginning the school year almost entirely online.
The District released the return to in-person education plan on its website, last week. In the update, the District highlighted how the ACSD has already been working with certain students in-person.
“In the past four weeks we have been able to provide in-person instruction for multiple special education students at each building throughout the District,” the announcement stated. “Those programs have gone well and students and families have appreciated the opportunities for the in-person support. In addition to these programs, our team has been providing special education and talented and gifted individual testing, as well as preschool screenings in person.”
The ACSD has also been holding extra-curricular activities throughout the summer and fall for both middle and high school students. The District states that the programs have been conducted “successfully and safely.”
The transition to broadening in-person education is set to begin on Oct. 12. Over a four-week period, the different grade levels and schools will return per the following schedule:
Oct. 12-16
- – Preschool
Oct. 19-23
- – Kindergarten, grade 7 (AMS), grades 11-12 (AHS)
Oct. 26-30
- – Grades 1-3, grade 8 (AMS), grades 9-10 (AHS)
Nov. 2-6
- – Grades 4-6
“This gradual reintroduction of students into the building will allow us to make sure our safety protocols are being implemented with fidelity in an effort to provide the safest environment possible for our students,” the announcement states.
The return to in-person will still be under a modified format. The hybrid model follows what other area school districts have already been practicing, and will be based upon breaking the school into A and B Cohorts.
Students in Cohort A will attend school in-person on Tuesday and Wednesday and will have asynchronous work online on Monday, Thursday and Friday.
Students in Cohort B will have asynchronous schoolwork online on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and will attend school in-person on Thursday and Friday.
While on-campus, students will mostly be kept together in groups, however, the District states that this is not possible for Athens High School students.
“The implementation of the block schedule at AHS will help to reduce the frequency of student movement throughout the building,” the announcement said.
The transition to in-person education only applies to students who have chosen to return to school when it is safe to do so. Students who opted to register from online education for the entire school year will remain online for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
For students who do return, the school-day will have some noticeable changes, including:
- Wearing masks throughout the day (unless there is a documented exemption)
- Eating at lunches in their classroom
- Maintaining 6 feet of social distancing whenever possible
- Remaining in homeroom “pods” or limited class switches throughout the day
- Elementary students will have one scheduled outdoor recess time a day with their homeroom, with students maintaining 6 feet of social distancing during recess
- Opportunities for indoor movement breaks near their seating area throughout the day
The ACSD also states that specific courses may remain completely online. This will allow for less travel between buildings.
The return to in-person education plan is ultimately dependent on the approval of protocols by the Athens City-County Health Department.
“Additionally, we will continue to monitor COVID cases in the City of Athens and Athens County and will make adjustments to in-person instruction as necessary based on levels of community spread of the virus,” the announcement states. “To be clear, for a variety of reasons, we will not rely on the State of Ohio County Alert System for our final decision-making. We will be looking more closely at community spread of COVID beyond the university student populations.”
According to the District, both school nurses and building administrators are expected to alert families of schedules and protocols beginning this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.