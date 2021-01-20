Students returned to Athens for the second semester of classes, some on campus for the first time, as cases subside after a major spike in Athens County.
According to Ohio University spokesperson Carly Leatherwood, about 3,026 students were living in the dorms as of Tuesday, with additional check-ins happening throughout the week.
College Green still had very few students traversing to and from class, as only one-third of courses have an in-person element, The New Political previously reported.
One freshman, Madeline Shearer, studying psychology, arrived for the first time as an Ohio University student last week.
Shearer, who was walking uptown with her roommate, said she spent the past week familiarizing herself with campus. All her courses are online, but she said being in Athens is preferable to being at home.
She noted the additional trouble of making friends in a dorm during a pandemic, but came up with an innovative idea to connect with neighbors.
“We’ve been making friends by putting post-it notes on the doors,” Shearer said.
“It’s hard making friends outside of your room because you can’t really go over to someone’s dorm and talk to them. You can’t sit down and have dinner together. But we’re trying to do it in alternative ways.”
Shearer said she does feel like she is missing some elements of her freshman year, but is grateful to be on campus.
“I’m also just thankful that I have this semester here now,” Shearer said. “Just trying to make the most of the time I have here.”
In the past week, coronavirus cases in Athens County have regressed from over 50 in early January to single digits this week.
On Wednesday, however, Athens County reported 32 new cases.
Jack Pepper, administrator for the Athens City/County Health Department, said via email that he expects “a small influx of cases, particularly with the additional testing that Ohio University has implemented since Fall semester.”
In an email to Ohio University students and faculty on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the President for Public Health Operations Gillian Ice detailed the testing regimen and other precautions students and faculty on-campus should expect.
OU has expanded testing from first semester; students living in dorms are to be tested weekly, and off-campus students are scheduled to be tested every other week.
In partnership with Vault Health, which manufactures a highly accurate saliva-based COVID-19 test, OU will operate a new asymptomatic testing program out of the Tennis Center located on South Green near Ping Recreation Center where it will be able to process 1,000 tests per day.
Students were also required to complete an at-home COVID-19 test before returning to campus.
Pepper said the increased testing capacity will help the university and ACCHD in predicting coronavirus spread.
“We are pleased that Ohio University has expanded its testing capability for spring semester,” Pepper said in an email. “It will help both local public health and the university better understand and predict disease prevalence within the Ohio University community.”
Another student, Chris Day, a first-year graduate student studying photojournalism, said Athens appears much more crowded than Fall semester – his first semester in Athens.
“I immediately noticed an increase in students and I know a lot of people are still going to the bars,” Day said.
Although Day said he has multiple classes that were to operate on the hybrid model, all his professors have opted for virtual classes. He said virtual classes are better than mandatory in-person classes.
“I think everyone has pandemic fatigue, I definitely do, but I hope people stay safe now and with it being colder and people wanting to hang out more now,” Day said.
