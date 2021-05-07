Those who don’t like people of certain ethnicities or religions sometimes lash out in hatred and condemnation. They try to show how some other people are wrong or bad. This strategy rarely changes minds or wins arguments. In a way it supports opposition because it recognizes the power of the targets.
The more insidious way haters react to unwelcome persons is to laugh at them. For centuries it has been effective to shame people by making fun of them, picturing them in caricatures. This subtly forces them underground if possible to hide from ridicule. If their identity cannot be hidden, they are publicly subordinated.
Laughing at members of a social group, making them shameful in the public eye, robs them of their dignity. No matter how forcefully one believes in one’s worth and identity, society’s disdain is harmful and persistent.
I remember when minstrel shows demonstrated the childishness of black people. Comedians like Gracie Allen (with George Burns) made jokes about the naïveté of women. Jests about various nationalities have gotten laughs. Gays and Lesbians have been ridiculed.
All this jocular talk tells the world clearly how proud the hater is not to be a part of those inferior groups. They are laughable. As we try to respect and be supportive of all people we must stop laughing at them.
