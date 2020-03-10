Ohio University upper administration has had some turnover, effective the afternoon of Friday, March 6.
Executive Vice President and Provost Chaden Djalali has stepped down, OU President M. Duane Nellis announced.
He was immediately replaced by Elizabeth Sayrs, Dean of University College and Vice Provost, who started March 7 and will hold the position for the next three years. The immediate appointment was justified by Nellis, saying it will “provide continuity to our university during this crucial time in our institution’s history.”
She was previously held Djalali’s position on an interim basis between December 2017 and July 2018.
“I write to share with you that today, Dr. Chaden Djalali and I have come to a mutual agreement that it is time for a leadership transition with the direction of our academic affairs division,” Nellis wrote to the university. “Following his sabbatical, he will join the university’s faculty in the Physics and Astronomy Department to continue his research and other faculty pursuits.”
Djalali has held the position since August 2018.
Nellis wrote that Sayrs was appointed following consultation with faculty, administration and the Board of Trustees, and noted her past role as Faculty Senate Chair and interim Dean of the College of Fine Arts.
“Later this month, Dr. Sayrs plans to develop a transition plan to identify a qualified individual who will serve as interim Dean of University College and will notify the campus community of that selection at a later date,” Nellis wrote. “She is uniquely positioned to lead us and ensure we excel in meeting the needs of our students, faculty and university community in order to achieve our vision for Ohio University.”
A formal search for a new Provost and Executive Vice President will take place at the end of Sayrs’ term in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.