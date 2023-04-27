LANCASTER – Krile Communications of Sugar Grove, Ohio Ohio, was presented with the 2023 John T. Dye Rotary Business Ethics Award on Monday, April 24 at the Lancaster Rotary Club’s meeting.
The award, presented annually by the Lancaster Ohio Rotary and the Rotary Club of Lancaster-Sherman, recognizes a local business that has been nominated by its peers in the community for demonstrating outstanding ethical practices in its work. This year’s winner was selected by a committee of members from both clubs from more than a dozen nominations.
The award is given to a business that exemplifies Rotary International’s Four-Way Test, asking: is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and better friendships, and will it be beneficial to all concerned. The award is named for the late John T. Dye, a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Lancaster, who personified Rotary’s Four-Way Test and served our local community tirelessly.
Members of Rotary highlighted the work that Krile Communications does for clients and the community as a whole: “Krile Communications is a leader in sponsoring non-profit agencies, fundraisers, and other community events, which is clearly beneficial to all concerned. Not only does every member treat clients with respect, but they also encourage building goodwill outside of their own clientele by offering helpful information in sometimes controversial conversations in a professional and respectful manner,” explained one nomination.
“When you take care of your community, your community takes care of you. Listen to the people, find out what they need and, most of all, help them when they ask. Make sure serving the community is not just a ‘project’ for your company, but actually woven into the very fabric of the work you do every day,” said Krile Communications President and CEO, Angela Krile.
