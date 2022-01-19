COOLVILLE — In an opinion and order last week, a Franklin County judge largely left intact a case against the former Coolville police chief, after an attempt by the defense to get most claims dismissed.
The lawsuit against former Coolville Police Chief Scott Miller argues that Coolville resident James Seymour and his friends “have been harassed, stalked, and forced to live in fear” of Miller and that Miller used his “position and authority as... Coolville’s Police Department’s Chief of Police to conduct this harassment and terrorism with impunity.”
The Village of Coolville is also a defendant in the case, which argues the village and its police department allowed Miller to make “arrests and other policing decisions without any supervisory oversight” and that this ultimately constituted “deliberate indifference towards individual’s (sic) civil rights.”
Miller and the Village of Coolville initially faced ten claims related to the alleged violations of Seymour’s constitutional rights. One claim was dismissed by last week’s order, but the plaintiff is able to move forward with the other nine claims, court documents show.
Seven of the nine standing claims saw partial dismissals, however.
Elizabeth A. Preston Deavers, a United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Ohio, ordered that two of the nine claims be partially dismissed as they related to actions taken in Miller’s official capacity.
Deavers also ordered that evidence presented by the plaintiff of an act of alleged harassment by Miller in 2019 could not be considered, due to the statute of limitations having expired. This partially affects five claims leveled by the plaintiff.
Seymour’s attorney, Michael Fradin, said he does not expect the partial dismissals to have much impact on the case.
“This may have a little bit of impact on jury instructions, but beyond that, it has very little impact on what we can present and how we can proceed with the case,” Fradin said. “We’re happy with the order.”
The plaintiff will still be able to present evidence related to the 2019 incident in court, insofar as the events demonstrate the “existence of a custom of tolerance or acquiescence” by the village government “to the violation of constitutional rights,” according to court documents.
Miller’s attorney, Cassaundra L. Sark, said she is not concerned by the recent order.
“In a motion to dismiss, you have to view the facts in a light most favorable to the plaintiff and the court has to accept those facts as true,” Sark said. “Once we file a motion for summary judgment, we believe that will resolve a lot if not all of the claims.”
Both Fradin and Sark said they believe they have sufficient evidence to produce a favorable ruling for their side in an eventual motion for summary judgment, which the defense would file in an attempt to resolve claims before the case proceeds to trial.
“Even though we’re only at the early stages of discovery, we’ve uncovered so much already,” Fradin said. “We have video evidence, we have recorded conversations — we have a recording where Miller admits to choking out the plaintiff. There’s a lot here, so we’re confident that we would defeat any [motion for summary judgment], and that we would then also be successful at trial because of the extent to which we have tangible evidence.”
At the center of the case is a traffic stop that occurred on May 30, 2020, which Seymour and his attorney have described as a premeditated act of harassment by Miller. The plaintiff further argues that Miller choked Seymour during the traffic stop and unlawfully detained him.
Miller appeared to confirm the plaintiff’s description of his actions during the traffic stop when he said in a recorded conversation with then-Mayor Rose Tyman, who Seymour is engaged to wed, that he “choked [Seymour] out.” Two videos of the incident were provided by Fradin and released by the Messenger.
Sark said the defense will present additional evidence in its motion for summary judgment. Randall L. Lambert, a staff attorney at Sark’s office, added his opinion that the evidence presented by the plaintiff thus far is insufficient to demonstrate claims against the defendant.
“We don’t believe there’s sufficient basis to support their claims and we’re going to defend him,” Lambert said. “From our review of things, we believe that the outcome will be favorable.”
Fradin said the outcome of the case will have broad relevance to the region.
“I think there might be some degree of belief within the law enforcement community that because, over time, there hasn’t been a great deal of scrutiny on situations similar to this, that that would continue,” Fradin said. “I think from a broader perspective, this is important to demonstrate, within a more rural community, that there are expectations of law enforcement that need to be complied with, and there are civil rights of citizens that need to be respected and not violated.”
The case against Miller prompted a dispute in Coolville over the village’s rightful mayor, and the issues at play in the case also contributed to an ongoing effort to dissolve the Village of Coolville.
