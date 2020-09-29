NELSONVILLE — In January, The Mine Tavern in Nelsonville was set to be sold. However, now the matter is now subject to legal judgement due to a suit filed on Sept. 8 in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
The total sale of the business was to be for $315,000 in cash, subject to the approval of the court involved in the estate case of Timothy Koker, who owned the establishment for over 25 years until his death in December 2015. His estate is in the hands of a brother, Joseph Koker, of St. Petersburg, Florida.
However, the sale has been terminated, and Koker is seeking a judgement on a $5,000 non-refundable deposit that The Mine’s buyers had made, and are now requesting to be returned.
Will Drury and FDL Hospitality approached the estate to purchase The Mine for $310,000 on Nov. 25, 2019. The buyers are also believed to be in partnership with Double Play Ranch (DPR), DPR Hospitality, and Jeff Niese.
According to the lawsuit filed in Judge Patrick Lang’s courtroom of the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, informal approval from all parties and the court as of Feb. 7, 2020, to sell the business for $315,000 in cash. The $5,000 deposit was made on Feb. 23, 2020.
Koker alleges in the suit that he provided a purchase agreement to the group of buyers on Feb. 22, but was told that they would prefer an asset purchase agreement instead. Koker alleges that this was provided to them on March 7, 2020.
On March 14, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced his emergency plan regarding COVID-19 and how that would affect establishments like The Mine Tavern. However, this did not appear to dissuade the buyers, who were quoted saying: “we understand the current situation is only temporary and will not change our plans to finish the deal.”
On Aug. 5, the buyers terminated their purchase of the business, reporting they were unable to get a bank loan “on what was supposed to be a cash deal,” furthermore requesting that the $5,000 deposit be refunded.
Koker noted that he relisted the Mine Tavern for sale as the group of buyers as of Sept. 3, as the first group appears to not be able to purchase the business.
Because of this, Koker requested that the court offer him in rem relief, which would prevent The Mine from being attached to the proposed buyers, so that a new bankruptcy filing does not trigger an automatic stay. He is also seeking $25,000 in damages incurred by the alleged breach of contract.
The suit also alleges that the group of buyers was “unjustly enriched when they took the Mine Tavern off the market with the $5,000 deposit that Buyers now demand back.” In response, Koker requested in rem relief to the extent that the buyers obtained bankruptcy relief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.