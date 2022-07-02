Beacon School student Emily is still learning.
Instead of her typical classroom experience, she learned how to make healthy tacos Wednesday, courtesy of Live Healthy Appalachia. Emily is one of about 40 school-aged children and teens participating in the annual five-week summer camp, which ends July 22. The school is among the many services the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides.
Those who could attend camp this year included Beacon School students, their siblings and camp alumni, said Arian Smedley, ACBDD assistant superintendent.
Campers are divided by age. Some groups are bigger than others depending on their age and the campers’ needs. The staffing is a little more robust than what is seen at a typical camp, as some participants need one-on-one attention, Brown said.
The staff includes Ohio University students, county residents and Beacon staff, said Autumn Brown, camp director.
“We’re lucky enough to have some of our Beacon staff to kind of build some of that continuity with our campers,” she said.
The continuity can be seen before camp starts, while the staff undergoes training. Beacon School faculty provide some training to ensure that behavior support strategies that are used in the classroom and rolled over into camp. It helps provide a positive experience for campers, Brown said.
“We make sure that everyone is trained, so that the staff is prepared and that the students are getting what they need to make sure that they have a positive camp experience,” she said.
Besides having 40 campers, the camp offers a camp counselor assistant program. Seven students between the ages of 12 and 17 — some have disabilities and some don’t — come and volunteer, Brown said. They help with the groups of campers and assist in the kitchen.
“It’s kind of the role, of like a junior camp counselor type thing,” she said.
Faith is a camp counselor assistant this summer. Around mid-morning on Wednesday, she could be seen cleaning tables in the cafeteria area after breakfast. Later in the day, she delivered snacks to the groups’ classrooms, which served as their home base.
“I clean the tables and sweep the floors,” she said, with a smile.
Brown said Faith, who is attending camp for the second year, also helps with camp groups and swims with the campers.
“She does anything from like delivering snacks to doing some laundry to being like a camp counselor to helping someone participate in an activity,” she said.
While Faith cleaned, Emily and her peers were in the outdoor shelter, learning how to make healthy tacos using soft tortillas. The faint smell of Mexican seasonings — chili powder, cumin and paprika — filled the air as they assembled their food.
Emily, who has been to camp before, proudly noted the taco she made had beans, rice and “green” in it. She attends young adult classes at Beacon School and participated in the camp’s oldest group this summer.
Like most campers, the Messenger talked with, swimming was among her favorite things to do at camp. She also liked drawing and coloring during free-time.
So far, her favorite special activity was ice cream day.
Fiona and Blaycee met at camp. Hand-in-hand, they headed to the playground with their peers.
Jovia, who has attended camp for four years, said the camp is “all good” and loves swimming.
“I love that you can make good friends at camp,” Jovia said.
Camp lasts from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The typical day consists of three 50-minute sessions with free-time scattered in between those sessions. Brown said more free time is scheduled in the afternoons. If a special, outside program comes, it replaces one of the sessions.
Every day features swimming for all campers using the school’s indoor pool.
“Swimming is a huge part of the experience,” Brown said. “Every camper gets an opportunity to swim every day. It’s great physical activity and a beautiful sensory experience.
“And then just the socializing that happens,” she said as the laughter and talking among the swimmers got a little louder.
The camp also features collaboration with the school’s community partners. Besides Live Healthy Appalachia, Factory Street Dance Studio and Community Food Initiatives were at camp on Wednesday.
“So we have Athens County Community Singers who are coming to do some music therapy,” Brown said. “The Appalachia Community Food Initiatives is going to be doing some activities. Morrison Gordon (Elementary School) has an accessible garden next door. So I think they’ll be partnering with the students, who can go check those out and maybe plant some things in there.
“We have Paper Circle from Nelsonville. … Every week, we have several different groups that are coming in to do a little more individually specialized activities outside of our typical structure of camp.”
Fridays are camp fun days. Activities range from Kona Ice truck to petting zoos to ice cream socials and more, Brown said.
Beacon School has hosted the camp since 2019.
Smedley noted that ACBDD has been working with other organizations in the community, such as the Athens County Community Center and OU’s Kids on Campus to make sure they can become more inclusive and help meet the needs of those they serve that have disabilities.
“We’re building some of those partnerships, as well to make sure, that not just Beacon summer camp, but that the whole community is offering more opportunities for the students we serve,” she said.
