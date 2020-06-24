The Ohio Development Services Agency and Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1 until Sept. 30.
To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with HAPCAP. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-868-1908 beginning June 24.
Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
- Copies of their most recent energy bills;
- A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;
- Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;
- Proof of disability (if applicable);
- Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).
Last year more than 600 families in Hocking, Athens, and Perry counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.
“We are grateful to be launching the program with expanded eligibility this summer,” says Kelly Hatas, HAPCAP’s Executive Director. “With so many of our neighbors experiencing significant pay cuts or losing their jobs entirely, we are eager to be able to offer this assistance”.
The Summer Crisis Program assists households meeting one or more of the following criteria:
- an older household member (60 years or older);
- physician documentation proving cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health;
- a member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by a medical professional;
- a disconnect notice, have been shut off;
- trying to establish new service on their electric bill.
- a default on their Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP)
For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Robin Hampton, Community Services Coordinator at 740-767-4500. For more information about Energy Assistance Programs call 800-282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) and for a list of Energy Assistance Providers select option 2, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.