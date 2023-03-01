Limbo dancing a big bit at Superhero and Princess Ball

Emilie Brown (left, dressed as Spiderman) and Abi Biroschak, garbed as The Flash, hold the limbo dancing stick as smaller superheroes and princesses take their turns at “gettin’ down” under the stick without touching the floor during the 2017 Superhero and Princess Ball. This year’s event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Athens Community Center.

 Messenger File Photo by Larry Di Giovanni

This Saturday, Disney and comic book royalty will be on hand to mix and mingle with kids for a good cause.


