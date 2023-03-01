Emilie Brown (left, dressed as Spiderman) and Abi Biroschak, garbed as The Flash, hold the limbo dancing stick as smaller superheroes and princesses take their turns at “gettin’ down” under the stick without touching the floor during the 2017 Superhero and Princess Ball. This year’s event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Athens Community Center.
This Saturday, Disney and comic book royalty will be on hand to mix and mingle with kids for a good cause.
The Superhero and Princess Ball will be taking place at the Athens Community Center at 701 E. State Street from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. This event is also a fundraiser for Friends of Children Services, which is responsible for the Santa Tree Project in Athens County each holiday season.
Admission will be $10, but children two and under will be admitted for free. Tickets can either be purchased online by visiting http://superheroprincessball.blogspot.com. or on a cash only basis at the door.
Activities will include a photo booth run by the Athens Photo Project where kids can have their picture taken with their favorite superhero or princess. Also on hand will be DJ Rockin’ Reggie Robinson who will supply the music.
There will also be dancing, crafts, raffle prizes and treats like cake and punch.
According to Athens County Children Services Public Information Officer and Community Events Coordinator, Matthew Starkey, “When this event got posted on our social media page, it immediately started getting good feedback.”
Starkey noted, “Now that many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are ready to get back out and go to activities again like the ball.”
Because of events like this and the Santa Tree Project — which makes it possible for area children wake up to empty stockings on Christmas Day — kids can be kids all year round.
For the past 35 years, Athens County Children Services has been hosting the Santa Tree Project with a goal to make the holiday season merrier for children in the Athens County foster care system. families directly working with this agency, and families that are working with ACCS’s Social Outreach Caseworkers.
Starkey said the outpouring of support from the community for the agency’s events has been both overwhelming and much appreciated.
“We provided presents for 1,125 children as a part of the Santa Tree Project. This was a 31% increase from the 859 children who were provided gifts from last year,” Starkey told the Athens News in January.
For more information on the Superhero and Princess Ball, contact Matthew Starkey at 740-592-3061 or by email at matthew.starkey@jfs.ohio.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.