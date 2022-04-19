ALBANY -The three finalists for the Alexander Local Schools superintendent position were in Albany, Monday evening, to give the pubic a chance to meet them and to answer some questions.
The three finalists are Bill Francis, director of elementary education at Morgan Local Schools; Kara Bolin, the principal at Athens Middle School and Will Hampton, superintendent in the Marietta City School District.
Francis is a native of Tuppers Plains, in Meigs County, and earned a bachelor's degree in education from Ohio University.
His teaching career began in St. Mary's, W. Va., teaching at the alternative school. From there Francis went to Ravenswood High School where he served as assistant principal. He has also served as assistant principal at Meigs High School and principal in the Eastern (Meigs County) Local School District for nine years, until this last year when he accepted his current post at Morgan Local Schools.
"Morgan Local's district is a little bigger than this one and I oversee three elementary schools there in grades K through sixth," Francis said. "It's kind of an interesting, non-traditional trajectory as I've had experience over all grade level."
The second candidate to speak was Bolin. She is no stranger to the Alexanader district. She is 1985 graduate of Alexander High School and been employed at for Alexander most of her career.
"I did leave about eight years ago and went to Athens Middle School and took a principal's position there," Bolin said. "So I've been a building principal here at Alexander, at Athens and I've also been a curciculum director here at Alexander."
"I applied for this position and I have really thought a lot about that decision," Bolin said. "I am excited to be back home."
The final candidate to take the floor was Hampton. He has been in education for 28 years.
He started his teaching career in the Kings Mills School District, near Cincinnati, tutoring special education students. After two years at Kings Mills he and his wife moved to Marietta and Hampton taught special education for nine years at Belpre and was an administrator there for one year. From there he accepted an assistant principal's position at Marietta High School and then took over as middle school principal mid-year. Then he was asked to take the superintendent's position when the former superintendent retired and has been there for seven years.
Hampton praised the facilities at Alexander. "You have phenomenal facilities, " he said. "Your academic facilities - top notch, your athletic fields - spectacular Anyone would be happy to have what you have."
"I'm here to listen to you and learn a little bit," Hampton said.
The Alexanader School Board has given no timeline of when a new superintendent will be announced. Outgoing superintendent Lindy Douglas' contract ends July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.