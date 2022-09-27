Since September is National Suicide Awareness Month, The Athens Messenger would like to spotlight a local support group that provides an emotional safe space for survivors of suicide-especially bereaved parents.
Last year, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data and statistics that examined suicide rates in 2020. Their findings stated that during this time period, 45,979 people died by suicide in the United States.
In conjunction, this study found that 2.8 of these people were age 10-14 while 14.2 ranged in age from 15-24. Overall, these statistics represent roughly 6,643 children, teens and young adults who died by suicide.
But, what about what about the parents of these young people?
How are the people who brought them into the world supposed to deal with the emotional roller coaster, and age old social stigmas, that come with a loss of this magnitude?
According to a local survivor, Faye Wilson, unfortunately there’s no one size fits all plan of action to help parents, family members and friends deal with this kind of a loss.”
The online suicide support page, The Compassionate Friends, concurs. In an article entitled, “Surviving Your Child’s Suicide,” they listed some of emotions bereaved parents most commonly experience. Their list included feelings such as, shock, fear, guilt, depression and anger-as well as doubts about their own parenting skills.
Wilson added that “When parents have a child who died by suicide, they’re bound to experience all kinds of painful emotions. But, since everyone grieves differently, then what might help one person might not be helpful to another.”
However, Wilson suggests that a good place for bereaved parents to begin their healing process might be by attending the Athens County Suicide Survivors Support group. This groups meets the third Tuesday of every month at the Athens Public Library located at 30 Home Street starting at 6:30 p.m.
What can people expect to find at an Athens County Suicide Support group meeting?
Wilson reinforced that the tone at ACSS meetings is,”a very open forum. People don’t even have to say anything if they don’t want to.” She added, “We usually start these meetings by having everyone introduce themselves. But our goal is to make everyone feel like they’re in their own living room.”
Next, Wilson sometimes starts the meeting by telling her own story. She explained, “By sharing my experience and what I went through, I might say something that someone else can relate to, or has been feeling, but was afraid to express.”
She added, “It’s common for people who had a loved one who die by suicide to assume that no one else knows how they’re feeling. But, when I share my story my goal is to help make them feel less isolated and alone.”
Usually, the group might vary between two and five attendees. Wilson noted that, “many times people feel more comfortable in smaller groups. But, they still don’t have say anything if they aren’t ready to.”
Wilson noted how “Here, the forum stays pretty open. Sometimes we talk about how we’re feeling, or what we’re going through, without pressuring anyone into talking about things they may not be ready to talk about yet.”
She reinforced that, “If anyone is hesitant about coming to this meeting, the more comfortable we make them feel, the more likely they might be to come back at another time.”
One way Wilson helps newly grieving bereaved parents feel more comfortable in ACSS group meetings is to be particular about the language she uses.
For example, Wilson stated that “ I never use the phrase “committed suicide” because “committed” is too harsh of a word. Instead, I prefer to say, “died by suicide” because it carries less of a stigma and stands less of a chance of triggering anyone.”
HelpGuide.org is an online nonprofit site that promotes mental & physical wellness. This site also published an article entitled, ‘Suicide Grief: Coping With a Loved One’s Suicide,” that addresses coping strategies suicide survivors can utilize. Some of these suggests include the following:
* Allowing yourself to feel and express your emotions.
* Keeping a journal of your thoughts and feelings.
* Anticipating emotional ups and downs.
* Taking care of yourself
* Not trying to rush the healing process.
* Consider seeing a therapist.
* Joining a bereavement support group.
Another option for bereaved parents who don’t know how or where, to begin processing their loss is to consider joining a social media-based support group. On Facebook, a few of the private survivors groups they can investigate include, Support for Bereaved Parents, and Bereaved Parents Grieving Group of Athens, OH.
For more information on the Athens County Suicide Survivors group contact Faye Wilson at 740-593-8555.
