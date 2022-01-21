ATHENS — The Athens County Prosecutor's Office has begun two support groups for family members and friends of those living with substance use disorder. The program is designed to provide comfort to families while also helping to navigate the towards available resources.
Drug use remains high in the United States with nearly 20% of Americans aged 12 or older reporting to have used illegal or prescription drugs over the past year. The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates 65% of the prison population in the country has a substance use disorder. Another 20% didn't meet exact criteria for substance abuse disorder but were under the influence at the time of their offense.
Knowing the impact that drugs have on the families of those who live with substance abuse disorder, Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn has created the Family Support Group to meet on the first Wednesday of every month.
“We wanted to build a safe place for people who have a family member or members or friends who are struggling with addiction," said Blackburn. "Knowing that others have that shared experience can help alleviate feelings of shame or loneliness in a situation in which a family member may feel helpless."
The groups hope to host guest speakers with various expertise in the field present during meetings. Participants will be in control of the topics and pace of each session. Resources such as career and housing assistance will also be available.
Anyone of any age who has a family member or friend dealing with alcohol, gambling or drug addiction or any addiction is welcome to attend.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. at the Athens County Extension Office at 280 W. Union St. in Athens.
In addition to the Family Support Group, the prosecutor’s office is also creating a Peer Support Group for people in active recovery. This meeting is also open to the public but is specifically designed to create peer connections to help with recovery.
Those in active recovery are often helped by the connections made through peers and others who have experience in the recovery process. The pandemic shut down many available meetings for those in recovery. This monthly meeting will adhere to mask mandates and social distancing recommendations and help fill the void.
The Peer Support Group will meet on Feb. 2 at noon at the OhioMeansJobs building at 510 W. Union St. in Athens.
Another local resource, Community Treatment Day, is scheduled to take place on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rocky Boots Community Hall in Nelsonville.
Hosted by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office in conjunction with numerous county partners. Community Treatment Day helps build connections between inpatient and outpatient treatment providers, counseling services and other resources to those with substance use disorders and others who need those services. It may be possible for a participant to enter a treatment program that same day.
Anyone with questions can reach out to the Athens County Prosecutors Office by phone at (740) 592-3208.
