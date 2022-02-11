Move over Cupid; there’s another matchmaker in town! The second annual Cause Connector launches on Valentine’s Day.
The platform was developed by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio as a way to give to communities and causes close to your heart, according to a press release from FAO.
Cause Connector is a giving website that connects people who want to make a difference with local, nonprofit projects working in Appalachian Ohio’s communities by “matching” them with the causes important to them.
Various projects serving Athens County and surrounding areas are featured on the website.
In the 2021 inaugural year of Cause Connector, one project funded allowed Stuart's Opera House to purchase and install air purification units to improve air quality, allowing people to return to the historic Stuart’s Opera House for in-person performances.
At CauseConnector.org, donors easily search for projects serving local communities across the areas of Arts and Culture, Community and Economic Development, Education, Environmental Stewardship, and Health and Human Services.
“We are excited to offer Cause Connector again this year as a way to connect donors who want to make a difference with investment-ready projects in our local communities,” FAO President and CEO Cara Dingus Brook said in a statement. “Our region is full of leaders with innovative solutions and ideas for helping others. Cause Connector is designed to support their success.”
Nonprofits on Cause Connector have from Feb. 14 to April 8 to receive funding to make their projects possible, which means donors can share their love well beyond Valentine’s Day. Gifts of all sizes are welcome at CauseConnector.org.
