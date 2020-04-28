The passage of the CARES Act provided a sense of relief for many Americans, providing direct financial assistance to individuals and families, as well as increasing the unemployment insurance benefits and producing $4.5 billion to support Ohio’s government.
However, Showing Up from Racial Justice and other activist organizations in Ohio believe the act has also left many out. For activists across the state, this presented an opportunity to redistribute funds to communities left most vulnerable during the pandemic.
Showing Up for Racial Justice Ohio and the Ohio Anne Braden Program partnered to form Social Justice Stimulus Ohio, a pledge calling for people who do not need their government stimulus money to survive to redistribute all or some of it.
Since launching on April 16, the pledge has received commitments from participants totaling over $14,000.
As stated on the group’s website, anyone “whose income or ability to meet their needs has been less impacted by COVID-19” is encouraged to share their government stimulus money.
The creators of Social Justice Stimulus Ohio have compiled a list of partner organizations from various parts of the state that are directly serving people of color and poor and working class people, who are highly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these organizations do not have access to traditional grant or corporate funding sources, and do not have paid staff to do fundraising.
The Nelsonville Thursday Night Community Dinner is the one southeast Ohio organization listed on the website. The Dinner does not have a set staff, although is organized weekly by Nelsonville community members such as Dottie Fromal and Lori Crook.
For over two years, the group has been serving a hot meal to around 100 people. Without grant or corporate funding, this mutual aid project relies almost entirely on small, individual donations and grassroots support. The project has a rented organizing space just off the Nelsonville Public square that hosts political education study groups, community meetings and forums, and is a free space for social events. The office also distributes naloxone, emergency contraception, clothing, toys and books.
The Dinner’s volunteer organizers have shifted the food distribution from a group dinner once a week to a dinner delivery. If items (such as seed potatoes or thousands of eggs courtesy of Union Street Diner) are donated that may be useful to community members, the volunteers set them on a table out front to be taken as needed. Although portions of the dinners have been donated to the group from community organizations such as the Rural Action, Live Health Appalachia and Hocking College.
Other organizations listed include Columbus Freedom Fund/Black Mamas Bailout, Black Queer Intersectional Collective, Cleveland Street Chronicle Vendors Stimulus Fund, and the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition.
“For many people the stimulus check is not much of an addition to their finances but for others it could literally be life saving,” said Ashley Braxton in a press release.
Braxton is an organizer for the Columbus Freedom Fund. This year, the group is working to bail out people as soon as possible because of the pressing threat of COVID-19 in jails.
She noted that while many people will need their stimulus check to add to their financial situation, and would benefit from additional government subsidies, those who are not dependent on the added money are seeing how this small act can contribute to something greater than a simple financial donation.
The pledge can be found at https://surjohio.org/socialjusticestimulus.
