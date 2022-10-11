Reducing costs and addressing the use and sale of illegal drugs were among the top responses to a survey conducted during the summer in Athens County by Indivisible Appalachian Ohio (IAO).
The nonprofit conducted the survey as part of a grant it received from RuralOrganizing.org Education Fund. Newark Think Tank on Poverty and Fairfield Think Tank on Poverty also participated in conducting the surveys for RuralOrganizing.org’s Local Progress Report.
The results were unveiled recently during an IAO event at the Athens Community Center.
Due to IAO’s efforts, the nonprofit received a second grant to conduct canvassing prior to the Nov. 8 election. The group hopes to make sure people are registered to vote and help inform them of issues important to the community, said Carol Walker, organization president.
According to the report, 1,080 survey respondents in three counties said the following five issues were the most important. They are listed with the percentage of survey participants scoring the issue as “very important.”
- Reduce food and grocery costs: 88.6%
- Reduce healthcare and prescription costs: 86.6%
- Reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in my neighborhood: 83.8%
- Improve mental health services: 81.7%
- Reduce utility costs: 80.7%
The five least important issues overall were:
- Address another form of discrimination: 43.4%
- Address anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in our community: 43.8%
- Create bus routes and public transportation: 46.0%
- Address gender discrimination in our community: 47.4%
- Address racial discrimination in our community: 51.5%
In the IAO portion of the survey, the five most important issues in Athens County were:
- Reduce healthcare and prescription costs: 88.1%
- Reduce food and grocery costs: 87.9%
- Reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in my neighborhood: 84.2%
- Repair local road and bridges: 83.8%
- Reduce utility costs: 81.6%
The five least important issues were:
- Address another form of discrimination: 36.6%
- Address anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in our community: 38.5%
- Create bus routs and public transportation: 39.7%
- Address gender discrimination in out community: 40.5%
- Address racial discrimination in our community: 42.4%
Analysis
Overall, the preliminary data analysis showed a similarity between each county in regards to the top five community issues of concern.
“ ‘Reduce food and grocery costs’ and ‘Reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in my neighborhood’ were each top five issues in all three counties; two of the groups’ results marked food costs as the number one issue,” the report said. “ ‘Reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in my neighborhood’ showed up in two of the three respondent groups’ top five lists.
“Reducing utility costs, more affordable housing options, issues of lowering costs, providing expected government services, and responding to drug and theft concerns dominated the top concerns for the respondents to the Local Progress Reports in three Ohio counties.”
Brian Long, a board member with IAO, noted that most surveyors found that they didn’t need an open-ended question to get people talking about what they cared about.
“People were just very open,” he said. “People who stayed inside their screen doors when you first knocked, after you sort of explained what IAO is and what we were doing, people opened their doors, came out to the front porch, sat down. If anything, the problem was completing a survey in a sort of timely manner.”
During the presentation of the results, some IAO members noted they were surprised that childcare was not a higher priority and that the lower-ranked priorities regarding discrimination were not higher on the list.
Long said that they are looking at the data to break down which age group survey takers were in. A few hypothesis floated around for why the rankings were different were that most respondents may have mostly been older or that some people didn’t respond to those questions.
“It’ll be interesting to see if there’s a geographic component to that as well,” Ella Zimmerly, project manager for IAO’s Community Conversations.
Long said the nonprofit is looking at doing some programming based on people’s responses.
Indivisible Appalachian Ohio
Besides conducting surveys and canvassing, Indivisible Appalachian Ohio has distributed nearly 500,000 pounds of food, conducted hair cuts for kids, and help issue “Grading Your Government” report cards, Waltz said.
“We are following the model of Myles Horton who believes in slow walk, who don’t go in, appear in community and leave immediately,” Waltz said. “You stay with the folks who bring services that you think are helpful. You hope that you can engage, educate, and empower.”
Horton was an American education and co-founder of the Highlander Folk School, which is known for its role in the Civil Rights movement.
The group is looking to canvass this fall, prior to the midterm election.
“We want to connect with our neighbors over our common concerns like healthcare, clean water, utility costs and illegal drugs in our neighborhoods,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post. “We want to share what we know about the most convenient way to vote. No voter should be left behind because they didn’t know how or where to vote! We want to encourage people to encourage other people to vote in this important midterm election.”
For information, email Ella at iao.community.conversations@gmail.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.