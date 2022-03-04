The Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, based in Athens and serving southeast Ohio, was awarded $80,000 through a state program to prevent human trafficking, according to an announcement from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office on Friday.
SAOP was one of 11 organizations which received a combined $1.3 million through a ollaboration between the Governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ Children’s Justice Act Task Force.
Programs will assist minors who are victims or at-risk for human trafficking and professionals that serve minor victims, and will expand human trafficking prevention education, direct intervention services, and training to minors at risk of victimization.
“Human trafficking is a reprehensible crime that has devastating effects on its survivors,” said DeWine. “These grants show our continued commitment to help protect those most vulnerable to human trafficking and will provide additional support to professionals on the front line.”
Because of the programs, community members, professionals, families, and at-risk youth across Ohio will receive human trafficking prevention services, outreach and advocacy.
“These organizations are working to close service area gaps across the state and deliver critical multi-tiered services to support vulnerable youth and the adults who are responsible for their safety and well-being,” said Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Executive Director Lindsay Williams. “I commend their tenacity and commitment to lead or join forces with their local human trafficking coalitions while providing more coordinated, educational, and culturally relevant services to help prevent human trafficking throughout Ohio.”
Other organizations to receive funding include A Caring Place Children’s Advocacy Center; Children’s Advocacy Center of Portage County; Cleveland Rape Crisis Center; Crime Victim Services; Dayton Children’s Hospital; Gracehaven; Hannah’s House 119; RAHAB Ministries; Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center; and The Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.