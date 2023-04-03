NELSONVILLE — City officials are working to regain a $1.4 million grant opportunity that was withdrawn Thursday, due to the city’s “lack the bandwidth to implement the project.”
Last week, four city council members — Gregg Clement, Tony Dunfee, Nick Smith and Neil Sommers resigned. Clement, Dunfee and Sommers rescinded their resignations Monday.
Also on March 29, council voted to hire Bernie Roell as interim city manager, replacing Tracy Galway, of Athens, whose contract with the city expired March 30.
Roell is the fifth Nelsonville city manager since January, when Scott Frank resigned. He was replaced by interim police chiefs K.J. Tracy and Devon Tolliver prior to Galway’s appointment.
Galway said she withdrew her application for the permanent city manager position in an email to the Messenger.
On Thursday, Survivors Advocacy Outreach Group notified the city that the agency was removing a $1.4 million grant opportunity for a Washington Street upgrade and beautification project, according to a press release from City Auditor Taylor Sappington.
The funds were from House Bill 377, which invests $500 million in 32 counties in Appalachian Ohio. SAOP was awarded over $25 million for a project that would address social determinants of health challenges in Athens, Gallia and Meigs counties. Approximately $1.4 million of those funds was to go toward the Washington Street improvement project in Nelsonville, which would have included new sidewalks and lighting along the length of the road.
According to program guidelines, all project work must be completed by Oct. 31, 2026. Lead applicants, such as SAOP, have until the end of September 2026 to submit a final disbursement request. The grant has deadlines as to when certain aspects need to be completed.
The subaward agreement was in the process of being finalized, according to city sources.
Before leaving office, Galway updated SAOP on the changes in the city. According to a press release, organization Executive Director Jen Seifert responded, “... This development makes it evident to us that the city will lack the bandwidth to implement the project in a manner consistent with our current understanding of the project timelines. If we get information that changes this impression, I will reach out to Bernie; however, we will not be moving forward with subaward negotiations at this time.”
Roell reached out to SAOP asking they reconsider. In a press release, Sappington said he is willing to help Roell secure the funding.
“If the council aimed to set the new city manager and the community for success, they have undeniably failed,” Sappington said. “I sympathize with Mr. Roell’s position. He and the community deserve more from their council.”
In a press release, Sappington said he wants council members to answer the following questions:
- How do they intend to maintain and grow Nelsonville when/if they cannot meet?
- How are they going to reinstate confidence within the community and with city partners?
- Do they intend to hold themselves accountable and review the broken processes that led to these developments?
- As the fiscal officer, Sappington is on the hook if a decision in the auditor’s office causes material loss for the taxpayer. Will Council be held to this standard?
