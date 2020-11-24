Grief, mourning and healing are all unique processes for every individual, but a group of Athens County residents have been working to create a space for such growth to take place.
On Saturday morning, that group met virtually for the Athens County Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event, hosted by the Athens County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Athens. The meeting was structured to provide support, community and remembrance for individuals who have lost their loved ones to suicide. Originally, the group was set to meet on the grounds of the Athens Community Center, where a tree had been planted during last year’s Survivor’s Day ceremony.
The virtual event started with a trauma-sensitive yoga practice, led by volunteer Erin Finck, then went into a sharing session that allowed survivors to discuss what helped them start to heal and find a new way of moving forward.
Finck’s yoga practice featured many options and suggestions for movement and intention, but allowed the practitioner to remain seated, eyes closed and mind focused.
Starting off the sharing circle following the yoga practice, Faye Wilson, a member of the Suicide Prevention Coalition, spoke briefly about her loss story, which led to her involvement with the Coalition, which operates through the Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (317 Board).
She noted that during her time learning about grief processing, suicide and mental health struggles, the conversation has changed around “having a hard time.” She noted that she spends the anniversaries of the deaths of those close to her volunteering for the Suicide Prevention Coalition, and is also involved in a support group.
“As much as I hurt and still hurt, it’s going to be there and it’s raw at times, but I purposely sign up on (their) loss day because knowing I have a chance to possibly help another family helps me get through those days,” she explained.
NAMI Athens hosts a family support group on the first and third Thursday of each month, now from 6:30 to 7:30 on Zoom, but previously the group met at the Nelsonville Public Library. The meeting link can be received by emailing info@namiathens.org, or texting or calling 740-249-9249.
Other ways to be involved
Jane Riley, SAMI Coordinator for Appalachian Behavioral Healthcare, was the driving force behind planning events this year for Survivor’s Day. To contact Riley, email jane.riley@mha.ohio.gov. She noted several ways individuals or groups could be involved with the effort:
Remembrance Quilt Squares — The Suicide Prevention Coalition has teal and purple fabric squares that Riley can provide so you can create squares for our remembrance quilt (for those lives lost to suicide). “You can write on them, sew, embroider, glue (however you prefer to get creative), then when you are finished, you can turn them in and they will be made into a quilt with the other squares me receive that would be on display at future events,” Riley explained. “If you are interested in creating quilt squares, let me know how many you need and what colors (dark purple or dark teal) you would like.”
‘I Walk in Memory Of’ Signs — “You can hold your very own walk in honor of your loved one lost to suicide. I have printed off signs that you can write on that say who you are walking in memory of,” Riley said. “If you feel comfortable, we encourage individuals to post selfies to our Facebook event page or submit to me and we can share those on the event to help others know they are not alone. If you would like to pick up signs, let me know how many.”
Growth After Loss Activity — “I have note cards that you can complete with advice for other survivors about what has helped you survive, grieve, heal, and find hope after suicide loss,” Riley said. “We also encourage folks to submit this advice on the Facebook page or email it to me. If you give permission, we will post this on our Facebook pages to help others in the grief journey. Your wisdom and experience helps support others in their healing. If you would like note cards, please let me know how many.”
