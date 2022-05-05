ATHENS — Several City of Athens residents are upset that the city may be spending up to $675,000 to conduct further slip repairs near the Northwest Athens Bikeway Spur, between Armitage Road and University Estates Boulevard, according to City Councilman Alan Swank, 4rd Ward.
City Council held its first reading of an ordinance authorizing the construction and engineering of the project Monday during its regular council meeting. The ordinance will not go into effect until its third reading.
According to the ordinance, $650,000 would be appropriated for the project, while the maximum allowed to be spent would be $675,000.
Swank noted that a few residents recently asked him why the city would spend $600,000 on a bike path project that actually an infrastructure project along a bike path that will protect waterlines and electrical wires.
“These sort of things blossom and I wonder if we can rephrase or emphasis somehow that this is an infrastructure project, not really a bike path project,” he said. “Calls have already started. This is another repair of something we’ve already repaired.”
The Northwest Athens Bikeway Spur was last repaired in 2020, according to previous articles.
The area to be repaired contains the main waterline and high-voltage underground electrical wires that provide service for the University Estates area, according to Service Safety Director Andrew Stone. The water main broke in the past, causing the city to move the pipe under the bike path.
“Previously it was outside of the path, closer to the creek,” he said. “Further slipping jeopardizes the water line and electric line nearby. Repairing this will protect those.”
The proposed project calls for a drilled pier wall, a kind of flood wall, to be built along the path. It would essentially be screwed into the bedrock and will “make sure the hillside is not going to slip anymore.” Stone said.
He noted that city officials have looked into changing the project name but due to technical reasons, it can’t be done at this time.
Councilwoman Solveig Spjeldnes, 1st Ward, lives near the area to be repaired and shared pictures with council of the damage.
“I have watched ... the slow and often quick destruction of the bike path,” she said. “One concern I have it that we have hillside seepage there. Natural springs, I think come out of the hill and will continue to do so unless we do something drastic.”
She noted that something needs to be done, but the city council did not have enough information to make an informed decision on how much money needs to be spent to correct the issue. Spjeldnes said she is studying the issue and preparing questions that will “hopefully give us a better idea of what happened and how to go forward.”
In other matters, Athens City Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the construction of tennis and pickleball courts. A total of $328,250 in funds has been authorized for the project, according to Councilman Micah McCarey, at-large.
The project calls for four pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Construction will be behind the East Park Street community, utilizing the former Ohio University airport runways and the existing electrical lines, Stone said in an April council meeting.
Swank noted that there seems to be a disconnect between the city’s plans and what the local pickleball community says the city needs.
“The pickleball community says there doesn’t need to be lights, but the plan has lights,” he said. “They ideally wanted it all in one complex, but it’s not. There are tournaments all over the state, yet because these will not be constructed to be tournament-ready courts, we can’t bring those people to Athens.
“I’d like to request, before we put one shovel in the ground, that we hear from those hundreds of people who play this sport for exercise and recreation and try to align this project with the needs of those people.”
In other recreation matters, the board approved the third reading of an ordinance authorizing Stone to begin the process of replacing the community center roof.
Stone said he plans to bid out the project immediately, with the roof and solar panel brackets to be completed by the end of the year.
“The solar panels are contingent on council approving a power purchasing agreement in next several weeks,” he said. The panels will begin to be installed in 2023.
“In ideal conditions, we would probably get 40 years,” Stone said of how long the roof will last. “Probably 25-30 years is our goal.”
Council also approved paying the $90,000 membership fee for the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia. The funds will come from the city’s transient guest tax for the Baileys Trail System along with other recreational activities.
Athens is a founding member of this group.
In other recreation matters, council confirmed the appointments to the city recreation board — Ash Allanson, Andrew Lewis and Rebecca Dillon.
