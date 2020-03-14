AMESVILLE — A winery with sales across the state has opened a brick-and-mortar building for tasting, production and, if plans go well, much more.
That’s because Cindy and Paul Freedman have opened a location for their business, Dutch Creek Winery, after beginning their honey wine journey by keeping bees on their farm, Wild Pear Farm, near Amesville. The Freedman’s have been selling their wine commercially since 2016, but hope their tastings and bottles encourage a visit to the Athens County countryside — not just for adults, but the whole family.
The Winery is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays at 12157 Route 690. Paul said they plan to increase their hours to be also be open Fridays after a ribbon cutting planned for April 3, which was pushed back from an earlier announced March date due to the current pandemic.
The two Freedman’s manage both the farm side of the operation — beekeeping and growing apples, peaches and pears — as well as the production of the libations. In fact, the birth of the farm was due to Cindy asking soon after the couple met about finding land.
“We met in 2007, and within months of meeting, we discussed getting land,” Paul explained. “I was a park ranger in Maine and the Shenandoah area of Virginia, so it didn’t take much to reignite the passion for the country — to get your hands and dirty and to feel.”
The two started with 35 acres on Dutch Creek Road, eventually growing to 105 acres. In 2008, the couple got married and started keeping bees on the farm.
“We went through the gamut of what you can do with honey,” he said. “Honey itself is great, but baked goods, honey ice cream — at some point we decided because we had a batch of hard cider, to try mead. We liked it.”
At this time, the couple are still working in Columbus, as they were back in 2014. In 2014, Paul applied for an Athens-based job, which was awarded to someone else.
“My friends and I were drinking our sorrows away, and they said ‘you’re not selling the farm, you’re selling your wine,’” he remembered. “And I kinda laughed at them. But they said no, they’re not just raising my ego, my wine was actually good.”
Paul let a few chefs taste his libations, and with their ringing endorsement, he began getting licensed and implemented a new production system better suited to wine from ciders, and hit the ground running, with some help from ACEnet to find locations willing to sell Dutch Creek Winery products.
As for why Amesville, Paul and Cindy both agreed: “It chose us.”
The couple looked at potential land across Ohio, from Johnstown to Cincinnati.
“It’s kind of one of those things where you know when you know it,” he said. “I saw it first, Cindy wasn’t with me, and I called her up and said, ‘I found it.’ So I brought her down a month later, and carried her across the stream like you’d carry across the threshold.”
The two have embraced the history and nature of the area, finding their niche in Athens County. Beyond being located close to Amesville, the couple have also worked to help the town through graphic designs Cindy has produced and other partnerships.
With their new space, the two hope to bring more events and life to the Amesville area. The production facility and tasting room are large enough to host classes and educational events, as well as wine tastings and small to medium sized events. However, there are plans to grow and build a dedicated event hall, and the outdoor drinking space is large enough to accommodate not only adults and their libations, but children at play as well.
Paul noted hopes to build a stage for live performances on their lawn area, and Cindy spoke of plans to plant a pollinator garden — teaching guests about where the honey in their drinks is derived.
The building that houses the tasting space and production area also embraces the area — the land which the Freedmans are using at one point was a dairy farm, and wood from one of the old barns was used inside the new building. Cindy noted the initial goal was to repurpose the old building, but it was not possible. The bar top was also made locally by Steve Hayes.
“We want to create a welcoming, family-friendly environment,” Paul explained. “The entire lawn area out here is part of the bar, if you will, so you can take your glass out to a picnic table. We have wine, we have hard ciders and we have honey sodas, for people who don’t drink.”
As for their products themselves, Paul said he likes to use multiple kinds of honey in his concoctions — spring honey is typically darker, and made from tree pollen, producing “bass notes” in a drinks’ taste. Late summer wine is more wildflower pollen, and tastes “sweeter” and adds “higher notes” to the flavor.
The Winery is approved for 12 variations of its meads, hard ciders and fruit wines. Beyond the tasting room, Dutch Creek Winery meads are available at several local retailers in Athens County, as well as Marietta, Jackson, Logan, McArthur, Columbus, Cleveland and several locations in West Virginia.
Although the winery does not yet have a kitchen or chef, the goal is to work with area food truck owners and have a rotating array of food pairings through the trucks.
But in the end, the couple say a “synergy” has made this project a reality.
“The right people have been there at the right time,” Cindy said.
