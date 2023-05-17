Isaac Ludwig (left), of Ludwig Wood Art; Jay Hostetler, Hostetler Wood Studio; Tom Gibbs, Athens City Schools superintendent; and Steve Patterson, mayor of Athens; pose with a unique 14-foot table made from a local walnut tree for the first-floor conference room at Athens City Hall. The building, at 8 E. Washington St., is undergoing renovations. They include upgrading the conference room.
Getting things done takes a little cooperation with a few people and organizations.
A unique 14-foot walnut table in the conference room in the City Building in Athens is a result of this kind of cooperation. It started with a giant walnut tree at old East Elementary School.
The majestic tree was estimated to be 175 years old and was in the process of dying.
It was cut down to make room for the new school construction. The tree came down with a big bang.
This was when woodworker Isaac Ludwig made arrangements with Athens City School Superintendent Tom Gibbs to claim the massive tree trunk for some future project.
A crane hauled it away to the Stewart-MacDonald sawmill. The trunk was rough-cut into slabs, air-dried for a year, then put into a wood kiln for a month.
After that, the slabs were again air-dried for many months.
At this point, Ludwig's great skill and craftsmanship came into practice. Filling all the cracks and removing all the imperfections, he fashioned the rough slab into a table that would become a fabulous work of art.
Then arrangements were made with Mayor Steve Patterson and the City of Athens to use the long walnut table in the Conference Room in the City Building.
Jay Hostetler — a wood-carver himself — from Hostetler Wood Studio facilitated this project. He was the in-between man for all the operations. Without him, this project wouldn't have happened.
