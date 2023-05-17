Big Walnut Table

Isaac Ludwig (left), of Ludwig Wood Art; Jay Hostetler, Hostetler Wood Studio; Tom Gibbs, Athens City Schools superintendent; and Steve Patterson, mayor of Athens; pose with a unique 14-foot table made from a local walnut tree for the first-floor conference room at Athens City Hall. The building, at 8 E. Washington St., is undergoing renovations. They include upgrading the conference room.

 Photo by John Halley

Getting things done takes a little cooperation with a few people and organizations.


