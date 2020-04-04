In previous years, hundreds of students, faculty and community members would gather to support survivors of sexual assault and advocate for a safer world.
This year, it went virtual.
Due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s mandates on large social gatherings and the Ohio Department of Health’s stay at home order, students are taking classes virtually and none of the annual events celebrated on campus have gone on as they have in years past. Dr. Geneva Murray hoped to save at least one important event for students, even if it was not in person.
Murray and many community collaborators, including students, community members, Student Senate, My Sister’s Place, the Survivor Advocacy Program, the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program and OU’s Counseling and Psychological Services, worked hard to move the event online and promote it for the involved community.
Take Back the Night took place through social media hashtags on April 2, 2020. Using the hashtag “SurvivorsUniteTBTN,” students, faculty, staff and community members created a virtual community to uplift others and share experiences.
“This march has long been a time for campus and community to come together to support survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and harassment,” the Women’s Center website said.
Murray said she was proud of how the community rallied together, and noted that two of the hashtags were trending in Columbus during the event.
“That was after about the first hour or so, and for us that’s really cool,” Murray explained. “It’s a tangible impact, tangible way to see what we did. But what was even better were some of our responses.”
Murray spoke of an alumn who tweeted about how proud she was of her alma mater, and a student who posted about how from the first time they participated in Take Back the Night, the event has become a staple in their journey as a survivor.
“It’s these moments where people say thank you for
doing this or ‘me too,’” Murray explained. “I’m really pleased we were able to create an online space for folks to come together.”
She said there was no question that the event would have to go on, despite the lack of physical meetings, as it is an important event to the community and has been occurring since 1979.
“Why would we stop now?” she said. “Just because we’re at our homes doesn’t mean we can’t be active and engaged. Seeing the outburst of support last night online hopefully will let people know they are not alone.”
She noted that the teams working on sexual assault advocacy in Southeastern Ohio have been watching to see if there is an increase in domestic violence as more and more households self-quarantine. The same increase in domestic violence is also watched for during holidays, as victims are potentially spending more time with abusers.
Usually, the event takes place on campus and involves individuals sharing their stories of sexual assault and regaining their power — “taking back the night.” Resource organizations and advocates are on-hand to help attendees find a sense of community, sharing and safety.
Art exhibits, such as canvas paintings created by survivors and pictures of the Monument Quilt, have been displayed during past iterations of the event. Last year, the Trisolini Gallery hosted “What were you wearing?” The exhibit featured outfits submitted by sexual assault survivors simulating what they were wearing when assaulted.
A march is also traditionally part of the event.
The 2020 virtual event took place between 6-9 p.m., where several hashtags were provided to help participants find support. During that time, any posts marked with the promoted hashtags were considered exempt from the mandatory reporting laws. Those hashtags were:
- SupportSurvivorsBy: a hashtag for sharing how to support survivors, such as intervening when witnessing rape culture.
- StartByBelieving: a hashtag for supporting survivors through empathy.
- IWillWalkWithYou: a hashtag for encouragement of fighting rape culture.
- SuvivorsUniteTBTN: a hashtag that creates a space for strength in visibility.
Several guidelines were provided to help participants know when it was appropriate to share their own stories, and what was appropriate from those stories to share.
April is Sexual Violence Awareness month, and the Women’s Center has worked with other campus resources to create online versions of the What Were You Wearing and another exhibit from 2017 called The Survivors Lens. Both are available on the Women’s Center website.
Murray noted that the Women’s Center is already gearing up for next year’s art project, which will be based on places.
“Just in thinking in terms of physical locations that sexual violence occurs in and reclamation of space,” Murray explained. “We’re really looking forward to working with people.”
Information on the project is still being fine-tuned, but interested individuals can reach out to survivor.advocacy@ohio.edu.
Resources for survivors of sexual assault include:
- ohio.edu/survivor, where reporting options and resources are listed
- Ohio University students can call the Survivor Advocacy Program hotline: 740-597-7233.
- My Sister’s Place hotline: 1-800-443-3402
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.