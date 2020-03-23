The Nelsonville American Legion Post 229 will be hosting a dinner on Friday, March 27 from 5-7 p.m. or until gone. Dinner will be pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and rolls.
No dining in. Call 740-753-9084 for carry out or in town delivery.
