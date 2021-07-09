New Ohio University President Hugh Sherman met with, and spoke frankly to, members of the media in a roundtable Thursday in order to discuss the university’s outlook and his vision for the next two years.
Sherman, who was recently selected to replace former President Duane Nellis who stepped down to pursue academics, made it clear to reporters on Thursday that he was only planning for temporary stewardship of Ohio University — Sherman intends to fill out his two year contract and step aside.
“Right now, it’s two years and done,” Sherman said.
Sherman also highlighted what he views will be a feature of his administration: candidness.
“Some people would say I’m very frank, compared to some predecessors,” Sherman said in response to an Athens Messenger question.
“And that might be a criticism — right,” he added.
Sherman also said he will not necessarily wait for consensus-building to make decisions due to his short tenure as president. However, he said, this means the buck stops with him.
“So I try to be open-door, try to solicit everybody’s opinions, but I’m going to move forward,” Sherman said. “And I’m going to admit if I made a mistake, I’m not afraid of making a mistake and admitting it — I am afraid of making a mistake but I’m going to admit it and change quickly.”
Sherman also fielded questions from other members of the media, on topics of the ongoing budget crisis, faculty cuts, enrollment, and a litany of other topics.
“I’ve only got two years,” Sherman said. “I have to be concerned about the long term financial sustainability for the university.”
Budget strains and faculty cuts
Sherman was less clear on whether faculty cuts were coming down the pipeline. In recent years, hundreds of Ohio University employees were cut from their positions as part of efforts to reduce expenses as enrollment generally declines.
Sherman told members of the media that Ohio University emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic in “good financial shape.”
He added areas for further slimming of the university labor force will be assessed after Deloitte Consulting completes an analysis of the university’s structure. The results will be available by August, he said.
Sherman said the university will also look to “be more efficient” in adjustments in faculty and administrative staffing.
Sherman also said not to expect any major shake-ups in upper level administration. Former CFO Deb Shaffer announced she was stepping down from that role last month.
Sherman attributed this to his relationships and experience working with current members of administration.
“One of the benefits I have, I would argue, you could disagree, is that I know everybody because I’ve been working with them,” Sherman said. “So I know all the players and I have great confidence in them and I know what their strengths are.”
Sherman also said a hired search firm has narrowed down the search for Shaffer’s replacement to three candidates to serve a one-year term. Shaffer is expected to step down in August. Sherman expected a candidate to be hired soon and to take office by mid-August.
Working with the region
Sherman also touched on a question by The Athens Messenger as to how Ohio University may plan to work more closely with stakeholders in the region.
Sherman recently asked the Board of Trustees to appoint a regional representative from southeast Ohio either to replace a national chair or as a non-voting member.
Sherman told reporters it was critical, even in a time of budget constraints, to work with first-generation Appalachian students and build infrastructure that supports them, especially after the pandemic.
He also stressed the need to serve the community.
“One of the issues that we have is to really rethink what our role is in the Appalachian community,” Sherman said. “I think that we have that special mission to reach out and provide support for our communities that we serve and I think that we can try to be better partners and understand better how we can be accessible.”
Enrollment
Sherman also discussed the issue of enrollment with the media. For several years (barring 2021, with an unexpectedly large amount of incoming students) enrollment at Ohio University has been declining.
Sherman attributed the decline to a stagnant prospective student pool to recruit from and a hyper-competitive industry environment.
“The marketplace in higher education is very competitive, and the positive — is that it forces all the universities to develop a better product in a sense — right?” Sherman said. “That we have to be able to justify why a student would come to Ohio University (and) what’s their return on their investment.”
Sherman said the university was already looking at expanding a program from the College of Business, which focuses on academic and career counseling to ensure that students are in the right major, receive practical experience, and are fully supported in their job search.
