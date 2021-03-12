One Trimble High School student had a unique experience during the pandemic — taking in the language, culture, and food of Italy — and noting the differences between Athens County and the Campanian countryside.
Alison McCoy, 16, a junior at Trimble High School, said it is her dream to explore the world and see new places and things.
Her trip to Italy, to the town of Avellino in the Campania region of Southern Italy with a host family made her the first Trimble High School student to study abroad.
“I think my time in Italy could've been a lot better and a lot different — but in a lot of ways there was nothing I would change because I had a unique experience,” McCoy said.
On the flight out to Italy, McCoy said there were two other people on the plane. She left in September, when COVID-19 cases were relatively low in Italy — at only 1,500 a day. Upon arrival in the country, she had to quarantine for two weeks.
By time she was out of quarantine, and with her host family, she only got a week of in-person education at her host school in Avellino before learning went remote.
She said the remote education was some of the hardest parts of the study abroad because she felt like some of the instructors had discounted her and were inaccessible.
“You can't talk about anything other than that class and what's happening in that class,” McCoy said. “They stopped saying my name when they took attendance too.
Although she had a great time with her host family, she said it was difficult because they were so academically-oriented that during the school day they would be in their rooms doing schoolwork for hours, and McCoy received little in the way of assignments from teachers.
“That was rough to be alone every day,” she said.
She said one of the biggest things she picked up on in Italy was the language. She said she learned enough comprehension to understand conversations and could speak well enough to get her through an airport or cafe – although there were some barriers to the language.
She said one time she was at a cafe, and tried to order a hot chocolate in Italian, thinking she would be receiving what Americans would call a hot chocolate. When the waiter came out with a bowl of melted chocolate, she was confused.
Her host family explained to her this is what a “hot chocolate” is in Italy, and they call American hot chocolate “hot milk with chocolate.” She politely ate the bowl of melted chocolate, she said.
“There were a lot of language mistakes from my side and theirs,” McCoy said
In terms of the cultural differences, McCoy said the first thing every Italian wanted to know about her was how many guns she and her family had — and didn’t believe her when she said the answer was none.
She also said she was shocked that her host “siblings” had never done many of the things she had taken for granted: bonfires, fishing or camping.
She also said she experienced some shock when she saw the overt racism many Italians exhibited towards Albanians and Black people, she said she believed Italians were scared of Albanians. She also said their attitude toward the less fortunate and homeless was different than in Athens County.
“If I pass someone sitting at the stoplight in Athens, I always give a few dollars,” McCoy said. (In Italy,) they walked right by. They pulled me away, they were afraid of that.”
Since McCoy was in Italy during the 2020 presidential election, she said she also got insight into the Italian attitude toward American politics. She said they were obsessed.
Even though Avellino was a rural area, and rural voters in America tended to support former President Donald Trump, rural residents of Italy detested him, she said.
“(The residents of Avellino ) worked in rural areas as coal miners and farmers but they didn't like Trump at all,” McCoy said. “Everybody in Italy I talked to was strongly against Trump.”
After the election, McCoy said she saw Italians celebrating President Joe Biden’s victory for weeks.
McCoy also got an impression of the holidays in Italy. During the second-wave coronavirus lockdown, McCoy said the mayor of the town made an announcement saying he was cancelling the “stupid American Halloween,” using those exact words.
She also said for Thanksgiving, her host mother tried to cook an American-style Thanksgiving.
“She tried to make it as close to American as she could,” McCoy said. “She was one of the sweetest people.”
She said one of things she learned there is the burden of chores that was placed on the mother — she said in Athens County, she was expected to do a lot of her own chores.
She said in Italy, her host mother would wake up at 5 a.m., prepare breakfast, go to work as an attorney, come home for lunch to prepare lunch for her family, go back to work, come home and make dinner, and then complete the rest of the household chores.
“One of the things that shocked me so much was the role the mom took on,” McCoy said. “She had a greater impact on me than anybody else I met in Italy,” she said.
She also said since due to the lockdown, they couldn’t travel to Naples (about two hours from Avellino), but once her host mother took her there against the lockdown restrictions because the mother was determined to show her “something of Italy” before she left.
McCoy left Italy in December, shortly before Christmas.
While in the airport, she accidentally bumped into a person who ended up being a member of the United States Navy from Portsmouth, who shared her entire trip back with her to Chicago, and reunited with his family before the holiday.
When she got to Chicago, and saw all the Christmas lights lining the roads, she knew she was back home in America.
“It felt really welcoming and I was excited to be back,” she said.
Ultimately, McCoy said she was glad she took the risks to travel.
“Risk has reward there were so many things I was afraid to do that I found a greater reward in,” McCoy said. “Every risk I took had rewards I don't regret anything I did in Italy— but there are things I do regret not doing.”
When she told her family and the school she wanted to study abroad, she was initially met with concerns about funding the trip — and the fact nobody from Trimble High School had studied abroad before.
“I asked the counselor and the principal and they didn't think it was doable at first because nobody had done it in the past,” McCoy said.
However, the community rallied around her goal.
When she began collecting money, Rural Action came in and gave her an internship to help her raise money for the trip. An English teacher helped her write her application paper.
The school board helped raise money. Dirk Walton, the owner of KAL Electric, matched the contributions.
Lynann Bolyard, the TRIO Program director at Trimble, which is a federally-funded program designed to encourage access to information and higher education, said she was amazed at the community's response.
“She came to me and we made it a group effort to get this young lady where she wanted to go,” Bolyard said. “If nothing else about Trimble, if kids want to do something, this community will help lift them up and do it.”
McCoy said she wanted to inspire other local students and let them know this opportunity is something they can also pursue.
“My main motivation for going was to let other people know there is more to see than what is in your daily routine,” McCoy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.