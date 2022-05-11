They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.
If this is true the way to win a man's heart is to take him Uptown, Saturday, for the Taste of Athens County.
With local vendors like Chelsea’s Real Food and Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen, and surrounding businesses such as Bagel Street Deli and Casa Nueva offering specials what more could one ask for?
According to event coordinator, Ella Shroll, vendors range from food vendors, to ceramics, to jewelry, to fudge, to sweets and more.
"We have about 15 vendors in total. So we have some food-based and some not," Shroll said.
Other vendors include Community Food Initiatives, Athens Farmers Market, Rural Action, UnBEALievable Desserts, Sarah's Sweets, We Welcome LLC, Quinn-Amorette Ceramics, Petty Crimes of Fashion, Cricket Jones, Moonville Print Shop, Renaissance Farms, Southeast Ohio Fiberworks and Saturday Darling Studio.
Shroll was tapped to create an event that would be for Athens, when she was interning at the Athens Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"I was supposed to come up with a concept that made sense for Athens," Shroll said. "I really felt like local food is pretty big in Athens. I just really felt like there needed be something that was food-based."
The event will take place in the DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) area of Uptown which allow patrons to grab a beverage from their favorite local restaurant and take it outside to enjoy the vendors and other activities.
"DORA is amazing, "Shroll said. "I think it will be the thing to have there to make sure that other people are included. Like Tony's is celebrating there 40th (anniversary), they're going to be right on that street, so it truly works out for them and Casa Nueva just getting their DORA initiated, I think it will be really great."
Casa Nueva and the Bagel Street Deli will be offering takeout options, samples, and Tony’s will include drink specials and group photos as part of its anniversary celebration.
Shroll said that Tri-County Career Center students, as well as, dietetic interns from Ohio University will both have free food demos during the event.
Tri-County Career Center students are excited to be leading a “Kitchen 101” food demo featuring how to break down a chicken, basic knife skills, how to make a homemade BBQ sauce as well as a simple salad with homemade vinaigrette. They will also share a delicious recipe for grilled street corn.
Food demos from OU dietetic interns and assistant professor Dane Salabak from the university's School of Applied Health Sciences and Wellness will feature local and seasonal foods.
"We are working with the Athens Farmers Market to urge people to go the market in the morning to explore that, before the event happens," Shroll said.
"As far as the event itself, when I was working with people to do food demos, I wanted them to highlight local food. So a lot of them are going to be going and buying stuff from within Athens to use in the demos."
The event will also feature music from the Come on Come Ons, Bethany Ballard and Jonah Silverman. The Come On Come Ons will kick off the music at 6:30 p.m. in front of Tony's Tavern.
All proceeds of the event will go to Community Food Initiatives to further their mission "to foster communities where everyone has equitable access to healthy, local food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.