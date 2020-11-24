Since the beginning of the pandemic local Athens restaurant, Tavolino, has been feeding County residents for free every Tuesday. On Thursday, they will bring this giving spirit to Thanksgiving with a free take-out meal for all.
The Thanksgiving Community Meal, now in its third year, is something Tavolino owner Emily Johnson, of Athens, started to help those in the community who were struggling.
"We have a huge need for it in our community because there's a lot of food insecurity," Johnson said.
In that first year, Johnson realized the power of inviting the community in to share in a meal.
"It provides so much for people," she said. "It provides community, there's a lot of people who are along for the holidays. It was so wonderful in years past. The dining rooms were full and there were people laughing and talking."
The Community Meal, like all things, has had to adapt to COVID-19. Instead of inviting the public into the restaurant to sit and share in fellowship on the holiday, Tavolino is working hard to prepare Thanksgiving meals to go, though Johnson still wishes that the social aspect could be stronger this year.
"It breaks my heart that we can't offer that this year...I wish I could have people come, I wish I could serve them. I want everyone back in here."
Despite challenges, th emphasis on community will not be forgotten at the meal. Johnson still encourages anyone who picks up a meal to have some socially-distanced human interaction.
The method of the Community Meal this year will be the same as Tavolino free Tuesday Lunches, which are now in its 36th week. Every Tuesday, Tavolino offers a free lunch to anyone, no questions asked. All that must be done is to call the restaraunt or knock on the door and let whoever answers know how many meals are needed. They will then be brought out and sat on an outdoor table for a no-touch handoff.
The free lunches generally consist of a main dish of soup or salad, and a bread or dessert, though the menu does vary. Johnson announces the menu on Tavolino's Facebook page each Tuesday.
Community members have taken up the cause, donating generous amounts of money for the Tuesday lunches, and allowing Johnson to look forward to continuing the free meals for a long time to come.
"It started because of the pandemic, but there's no point that we can say to ourselves that we don't need this anymore. I see the numbers (donations) and I just cry," Johnson said, stating that she feels blessed to be the one to funnel the donations towards the community. "I'm so grateful because I get to be the giver of all these gifts."
The generosity of Athens County has been shown to Tavolino through monatary donations, as well as food. Johnson said that she's had several people take advatage of grocery stores' "free turkey" deals when purchasing groceries, stating that many vegetarians in Athens County will take the deal and give the turkey to Tavolino.
A gofundme page was created by a friend of Johnson's to help raise funds for the Community Meal, knowing that with the number of people out of work due to the pandemic, there will likely be a larger number of those taking part in the meal. So far, 43 donors have raised $2,445 of the orignal $2,500 goal.
"I love Athens, it is such a wonderful place," Johnson said. "I'm grateful."
This year, Johnson expects around 200 people to show up for the Community Meal and says that all are welcome, for any reason.
"Don’t want to fuss with cooking a huge dinner? Or maybe you don’t have family to celebrate with for the holidays? Do you just need a hot meal? You don’t need a reason to come celebrate with us! Just bring your appetite, bring a friend or neighbor...come enjoy the fellowship of your Athens community," Johnson wrote on the Community Meal Facebook event.
On the menu this year will be the traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as some traditional Italian specialties.
Those wishing to partake in the Community Meal may do so by going to the restaurant, located at 9 N. Shafer St., Athens, knocking on the door or calling 740-592-2004 upon arrival. Then stand on on the X's on the pavement the food will be brought outside.
