Tech ambassadors' visit to Athens postponed

Nov 28, 2022

A visit by Ohio's Tech Ambassadors to Athens on Wednesday has been postponed.The conference will be rescheduled, according to organizers.It was to help families and individuals with disabilities who are interested in learning more about supportive and assistive technology.Tech Ambassadors Chris Cooley, of Portsmouth, and Tanner Huff, of Ironton, were scheduled to be at the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
