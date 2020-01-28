Ohio University will soon be hosting their first TEDx conference, a grassroots version of the popular talk series. The inaugural conference will be held on Monday, March 23, at the Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium at Ohio University.
TEDx conferences are independently organized events licensed by the TED organization, a non-profit devoted to sharing “Ideas Worth Spreading” in the form of short talks. The TEDx events offer the opportunity for communities to discuss topics important to them. The theme of TEDxOhioUniversity will be “Thriving in Rural Communities”. The event will aim to highlight and spread positive thinking and ideas associated with the unique challenges and opportunities that are presented when living, working, and thriving in rural communities and beyond.
Organizers of the event hope that it will offer participants the opportunity to connect with successful visionaries who have propelled their ideas into action. Leaders from across the region will provide the presentations.
Though this is Ohio University’s first TEDx event, the area is no stranger to TEDx. Athens has previously hosted two TEDx events. TEDxStroudsRun was held in 2018 and 2019. 2019’s TEDxStroudsRun was hosted by Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and covered a wide variety of subjects including artistic expression, community solidarity, autism, cultural identity, recovery from addiction and reentry from incarceration. Presenters included Zelma Badu-Younge, Alfred Clapp, Troy Goins, Cate Matisi, Asia McKenzie, Evelyn Nagy, Jerry Rockwell, Shawn Stover and Paschal Yao Younge. In addition to the presenters, the audience also had the opportunity to videos of TED talks by environmentalist Greta Thungberg, and comedian James Veitch.
Speakers for TEDxOhioUniversity will be announced in February.
For more information about the event, visit https://tedexohiouniversity.com.
