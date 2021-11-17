A panel hosted this week by United Athens County Tenants provided legal information and connections to services for tenants who might be facing sexual harassment from their landlords.
“Your landlord is not allowed to sexually harass you — there’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Southeast Ohio Legal Services Senior Staff Attorney Peggy Lee said on the panel.
Lee shared information from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development about tenant rights guaranteed by the Fair Housing Act, especially in the face of sexual harassment by landlords as well as those acting on behalf of landlords, such as maintenance people.
The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing, according to HUD, based on seven protected classes: race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status, or disability. The act also prohibits retaliation against those who make complaints.
Sexual harassment typically represents discrimination on the basis of sex, Lee said.
Tenants have a right to housing that is free of discrimination by others, including sexual harassment — meaning “landlords, their managers, and other employees must take action to stop harassment when they become aware of it whether it is by an employee or by one tenant against another,” according to the materials from HUD Lee shared.
Tenants also have a right to complain to have harassment stopped.
Lee said discrimination from landlords can take many forms, from unwelcome advances to requests for favors, quid pro quo's and offensive remarks. Lee emphasized that physical contact is not the only form of harassment that constitutes a housing rights violation.
Sexual harassment violations by landlords generally fall into two categories, Lee said: ‘illegal conditions on housing’ and ‘hostile environment harassment.’
In the first category, whether housing services are provided or how they are provided is determined on the basis of unwelcome sexual demands. Lee said she has seen more of this type of harassment due to financial difficulties tenants have faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with inability to pay rent putting more tenants at risk.
“I actually had a case where a landlord sent explicit photos to a tenant who was behind on rent,” Lee said.
‘Hostile environment harassment’ occurs when a landlord or a landlord’s employee “engages in severe or pervasive unwelcome sexual conduct that interferes with a person’s ability to obtain, maintain, or use and enjoy housing or housing-related services,” according to the materials from HUD shared by Lee.
Lee emphasized that this kind of harassment can be either severe or pervasive and need not be both to constitute a violation. As examples, Lee said repeated come-ons from a maintenance person across multiple encounters could constitute pervasive harassment, while non-consensual physical contact could constitute severe harassment.
For tenants facing sexual harassment who are interested in pursuing legal action, Lee suggested that tenants document their situation by keeping a journal of contemporaneous notes, preserving evidence (such as through screenshots), and putting communication with a landlord in writing whenever possible.
Lee said that tenants looking to file a complaint against a landlord can do so by contacting SEOLS, HUD, or the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.
Following Lee’s presentation, representatives of the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program and My Sister’s Place spoke about local resources they provide, including for those facing sexual harassment by landlords.
SAOP Central Advocate and Crisis Intervention Specialist René Redd said the foundation of the organization’s services is its 24-hour hotline, which may be reached at 740-591-4266 and which connects callers to a local advocate.
SAOP, which operates in Athens County and several surrounding counties, can support those facing sexual harassment by landlords in filing a claim with SEOLS or another agency, speaking to law enforcement, accessing medical services and more, Redd said. The organization also provides temporary housing for those fleeing dangerous situations.
My Sister’s Place Executive Director Kelly Cooke said her agency provides shelter for survivors and counseling. The shelter accommodates pets, and the organization recently expanded its temporary housing as well. My Sister’s Place also operates a 24-hour hotline at 1-800-443-3402.
The full panel hosted by United Athens County Tenants remains available on the group’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.