Tenants in a Nelsonville apartment building, all paying rent with federal vouchers, must find alternative housing in the coming months to make way for a new park under development in the city.
“If nothing else, I’ll sleep in my car like I did last time I had to move,” said Toni Patton, 59, one of the impacted tenants. “I slept in my car for about five months, me and my dog did.”
Patton said that was about four years ago. Now, Patton said, “I got settled in and have everything just the way I want, but there ain’t nothing really anybody can do.”
Nelsonville resident Stuart Brooks, whose family owns Rocky Brands, said he will purchase the building where Patton lives from landlord John Hartley within the next few weeks before donating it to the city. Brooks said he hopes to ensure tenants are able to find alternative housing before moving forward with the demolition of the building.
“They’re going to get a lot more than 30 days,” Brooks said. “We’re not trying to hurt anybody, we’re just trying to make that a green space. It’s an area you surely see when you come into town, and we want it to look nice.”
Brooks said that given the nearly $10 million renovation of the Nelsonville School Commons in 2018, “it’s time to clean up the area.”
Of the apartments across from the school, Brooks said, “It’s no different than me putting trailers across from the courthouse in downtown Athens. Nobody wants that.”
Brooks said he lives only a block away from the apartments.
“That’s pretty shi--y looking, that place. Would you like to have that by your house?” Brooks said. “The outside’s crappy looking, they don’t keep it up.”
Brooks said he plans to ask residents to leave the property by March 15, but added the deadline could be flexible if necessary.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure they can come up with some different type of housing,” Brooks said.
Patton said it took her several months to find her current apartment last time she had to move.
Patton is concerned about finding a place in part because she said “a lot of people don’t want to go by metropolitan,” or accept federal vouchers through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, overseen locally by the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority.
The market for tenants paying rent with vouchers tightened after AMHA stopped allowing Prokos Rentals — a large, local rental company — to accept vouchers, due to “incompatibilities” between HUD requirements and the company’s business practices. One Prokos tenant faced eviction in part due to this change, after struggling for months to find alternative housing (although her eviction was later dismissed after she paid owed rent, according to court documents).
Hartley is another landlord who has accepted HUD vouchers, and this is not the first of his properties he has sold recently.
“I’m at the age where it’s time for me to slow down and not do as much in the future,” Hartley said.
Hartley added that while “it is tough to find a place these days” with a voucher, this is why he has asked Brooks to ensure that residents are given ample time to move.
“I have expressed my concern about these people having plenty of time to find a place, and just because a place becomes available doesn’t mean that it will meet their needs and desires,” Hartley said.
As to the specifics of when residents will need to leave and how flexible this will be, Hartley said, “I’m out of the loop on this, and I should know, but I’m just not sure what’s going on.”
In addition to trouble finding a landlord who will accept her voucher, Patton said she has also been rejected by landlords in the past because she has a large service dog, Sissy (although the Fair Housing Act prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of disability, according to HUD).
Brooks said of those living in the apartments with dogs that it is “not really fair to the animals, because there’s no place to go out and use the restroom.”
Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank said the idea for the park was first brought to him “four or five months ago,” while Hartley said he was made aware of the idea to convert his property into a park in October, adding that he believed the idea had been under discussion “long before I was ever brought into it.”
Frank said the city is uninvolved in the effort to purchase the building from Hartley and relocate current tenants.
On Dec. 5, a few days after the city began publicly discussing its plans for the park, Hartley said he had not yet notified all his tenants of the plan and said in reference to the city’s discussion, “The city has no respect.”
Patton said that while she is worried about her upcoming move, she is “hopeful that everything comes out alright.”
“I’m just hoping, and I know the good Lord will be there for me,” Patton said.
Plans for the future Nelsonville Greyhound Park were previously covered by the Messenger.
