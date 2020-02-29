Tennis? Ping Pong? Move over, it's time for Pickleball

A unique sport has been sweeping community centers and badminton courts all over the nation, and it has found an enthusiastic home in Athens.
The sport is pickleball, a combination of badminton, tennis and ping pong that players only need a net, a whiffle-type ball and a small wooden paddle to start playing. The game’s simplicity has made it increasingly popular in the last several years, and dedicated pickleball communities have been popping up across the country, including in Athens.
Pickleball player and Athens resident Gregory LaVelle became interested in pickleball in 2015, after he went on vacation to Surprise, Arizona, where the headquarters for the United States of America Pickleball Association (USAPA) headquarters are based. LaVelle, who taught tennis for 35 years, was on his way to play tennis when he noticed a group playing a sport he didn’t recognize.
“I passed the pickleball courts, and I thought ‘what is this? It looks like fun’ so I asked the people playing if I could hit a few balls and thought it was great,” LaVelle said.
After LaVelle returned from Arizona, he bought a pickleball net and started playing with his son, and then soon started telling others about the sport as well.
Now, LaVelle plays pickleball at least three times a week and has competed in tournaments in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. He previously won a gold medal in his age and skill group at the US Open Pickleball Championships, which is the largest pickleball competition in the country.
He additionally serves as a USAPA District Ambassador for Southern Ohio and has helped multiple communities get started with pickleball groups and clinics, including Athens. LaVelle has hosted beginners’ pickleball clinics in Athens in the past, and he says in the most recent year, the Athens pickleball community has grown exponentially.
He credits a large part of the sport’s growing popularity to how much elderly adults love playing the game. The National Senior Games Association made pickleball a certified sport in the senior Olympic games, and LaVelle states that most pickleball players are over 50. LaVelle also says it is appealing because the sport does not require extensive strength or mobility, and it is fairly easy to learn.
It also offers a social outlet for many players who join the sport.
Paula Wolford in particular enjoys both the social and health benefits of pickleball. She started playing after one of my classmates from high school got her interested in the sport, and now she has played nearly day for the last two and a half years. Despite living in Wellston, Jackson County, she often travels and rotates between playing in Chillicothe, Jackson, and Athens to get some exercise and to socialize with other players.
“I like getting the exercise at my age,” Wolford said. “And I like the people, you get to meet new people all the time.”
Wolford also line dances and practices yoga with her friend Dawn Souders, and previously invited Souders to check out a practice. Souders has now been playing pickleball for seven months, and while she has also played in Chillicothe and Jackson, Athens is her and her husband’s favorite place to play because of the people she has met there.
“Everyone here is just so polite and fun,” Souders said. “When there’s someone new my husband and I will take them under our wing, because when we first started, people taught us how to play, too.”
While the majority of pickleball players are still older, LaVelle has also seen the sport grow in popularity with a younger crowd.
“In the past few years, kids and teenagers realized how easy it is to play, and it’s brought a lot of kids into the game,” LaVelle said. “When we first started playing at the rec center in Athens, some of the kids that were playing basketball said they play the game in middle school, so they already know how to play.”
LaVelle is excited to see more young people getting involved, and is currently working with Ohio University to introduce pickleball as an intramural sport, and also wants to get more high school students involved in the game in the future.
Ultimately, LaVelle encourages anyone to give the sport a try, no matter their age and skill level. For those interested in checking out pickleball, there are frequent opportunities to play at the Athens Community Center and the Ohio University Golf and Tennis Centers. All practice times and locations are listed on the Athens Pickleball website. New player clinics are often available and also posted on the Athens Pickleball website, so there is always a way to get involved and get to explore the game and community LaVelle and many others love so much.
“You meet people you never would have had the opportunity to meet, and it’s a good way to stay in shape and get good exercise,” LaVelle said. “And it’s just a fun game and I enjoy it tremendously.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.