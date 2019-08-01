SHADE — Nestled in the hills south of Athens, Shade Winery has developed into one of the county’s proudest treasures over the past nine years.
The winery has recently expanded in what owner Neal Dix is calling the “Shade upgrade,” and officially opened a corresponding restaurant known as the Terrace Café.
“Last summer we got inspired to have food, and it all developed
from that,” Dix said. “It’s better than what we envisioned, which is really nice.”
The restaurant is headed by chef Francis McFadden, a professor of culinary nutrition at Ohio University.
“Our tagline is that ‘our ingredients tell our story,’” Saundra Buck, the restaurant’s manager, told The Messenger. “We are very focused on letting people understand the process of where your food comes from, good sourcing, and making sure that your tastebuds get to go on a little experience while feeling not snobby.”
Buck is a sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve, having served since she was 17, and credits her military training to her success as manager. Buck was part of the planning and creating process of the restaurant, and said finding ways to produce the ambience the business sought has been “fun, new and challenging.”
She noted that the first time Shade Winery served food was this past April on Ohio University’s Mom’s Weekend.
“Up until about the beginning of last month, this area was our kitchen,” Buck said on Wednesday, indicating a wing of the winery’s deck. “Our chefs were cooking over an open flame ... in that 80 degree weather, and they had fine dining food despite those difficulties.”
There are still some finishing touches to be done, mostly to the outside of the building, but the staff has been able to move its operations indoors, and Buck hopes they continue improving their quality by doing so.
“We are just growing day by day exponentially, and everything has just gotten better since moving in there,” she said. “I’m really proud of the team.”
Buck highlighted the use of local dairy and meat products, and said the staff is working to source seasonal veggies from the area.
Dix described the intent behind Terrace’s menu as “high-end food, but not a high end place, we’re not high-end people,” saying he hopes the restaurant feels open and welcoming to anyone, not just wine enthusiasts.
The menu is designed to help customers as well, with wine pairings suggested for each item. A few items will be regular specials, such as prime rib. Buck said the kitchen staff has been experimenting on various dishes, trying items such as tuna to see how that may fit the restaurant’s palate.
“We always mix it up, and we’re one of those menus where we want people to be able to come every week and never try the same thing twice,” Buck said.
As for how the customers have reacted, Dix noted that he has already had return guests to the winery, citing the food.
Beyond the new kitchen, Dix has also expanded the business by converting the deck into a covered pavilion and adding a patio with a fire pit.
“Everybody is very excited,” Buck said. “I constantly get told ‘this is what this place needed.’”
