This announcement was part of a news release from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids.

LOGAN — In the wake of a student protest this week at Logan High School, aimed at what student organizers call the school’s lack of responsiveness to the problem of student bullying, a Texas-based nonprofit that works to end school violence has said it will review the circumstances surrounding the recent suicide of a 15-year-old boy who had attended LHS.


