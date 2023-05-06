LOGAN — In the wake of a student protest this week at Logan High School, aimed at what student organizers call the school’s lack of responsiveness to the problem of student bullying, a Texas-based nonprofit that works to end school violence has said it will review the circumstances surrounding the recent suicide of a 15-year-old boy who had attended LHS.
The student, Brice Butcher of Logan, reportedly left his home on April 30 and was found dead not long afterward. His mother and some of his fellow students have said he was bullied at school.
The Logan-Hocking School District superintendent, meanwhile, has pledged to join with community members to enhance and better publicize the district’s support services for troubled students — but also to strictly enforce district policies limiting how and when students can hold demonstrations on school property.
The protest at the high school took place on Wednesday, but was cut short when an apparent pipe bomb — which turned out to be fake — was found in a restroom, prompting school officials to evacuate the building.
On the same day, the Uvalde Foundation for Kids announced that, in response to “numerous requests” from people in the school district, it will be taking an independent look at Butcher’s suicide and his experience at school, in the hopes of helping the Logan-Hocking Schools to improve their approach to school bullying.
The Foundation was started in response to the May 24, 2022, mass shooting a Robb Elementary School, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed, making it the third deadliest school shooting in the United States.
Founder Daniel Chapin told The Logan Daily News on Thursday that his organization wants to help the Logan-Hocking District better address school bullying, by acting as an independent party in a sort of liaison or mediator role between district officials on the one hand, and concerned students and parents on the other.
“Obviously there are some concerns that are going unaddressed,” Chapin said. “We want to see what reports were made; we want to know what the response was from the school.” And if the Foundation finds that changes are called for in the district’s approach, he said, it has resources to help make that happen.
Chapin stressed that the primary goal is not to affix blame.
“Let me be clear; our whole purpose here isn’t to crucify a school or the district,” he said. “Our aim is to, one, as an advocacy group, serve as an additional buffer. Very often, as seems to be the case here, students and community members don’t feel that they’re directly being heard. So through our independent reviews, we’re able to compile a report, as a third party, and to come in and say, ‘OK, look – this is what happened. These are the concerns that need to be addressed, and these are ongoing concerns, not just one incident. And now you have a threat that occurred during the very same day of the protest. So we need to look at, where are the security issues here? And first and foremost, this family need to be heard, they need to be cared for. And these kids – these things have rippling effects.”
The district has announced that it has counselors available for students to deal with the emotional impact of Butcher’s suicide and the bomb scare that emptied the school. Chapin said the Uvalde Foundation is augmenting that by making available its own 24-hour mental health line for district students and staff.
“We know that there are resources available in terms of counseling, but there’s specific hours, even as of our last report today,” Chapin explained. “We want to make sure that there’s 24-hour access to care, because this is a situation that is escalating. We want to de-escalate it, and aid the school as necessary.”
Asked whether Uvalde Foundation personnel would work remotely or come to Hocking County in person, Chapin said, “Generally it depends on the circumstances as they are unfolding. Right now we haven’t heard anything back from the school… We want to connect with the school, we’ve sent a notice to the school about this… And so if the school is open – which is hopefully, the case — to working with us, and to addressing the issue, we then decide whether we’re going to go down there or not.”
District Superintendent Monte Bainter, contacted Thursday morning, said he was not aware at that time of the district’s having received any communication from the Uvalde Foundation. Chapin said the group’s message to the district was sent Wednesday.
In response to claims by some students that the high school is not concerned enough about bullying, Bainter said that many resources are in fact devoted to addressing the problem.
“We have a lot of things in place at our school,” he said. “There are mental health counselors embedded; we have resource officers embedded; we have services embedded into our district. Obviously some things are private that we can’t talk about.”
In a prepared statement released on the district’s website Thursday afternoon, Bainter talked about the evacuation; offered assurances that the district would do everything it could to address student mental health concerns; announced that district schools would be closed again on Friday; and indicated that the district may exert tighter control over student protests.
He praised local law enforcement and the high school’s resource officer for their “incredibly” quick response to the emergency, and announced that though the schools would be closed Friday, counselors would be available there from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. “if you or your child need someone to talk to.”
On the protest issue, Bainter said that the school needs to regulate student demonstrations for safety reasons, and said some students who took part in Wednesday’s protest may face disciplinary sanctions.
“While we want to support our students’ desire to make their voices heard and to assemble peacefully to express their ideas and opinions, we also want to ensure that any such opportunity is done in the safest way possible,” he said. “When a protest occurs on school grounds during the school day, it creates safety and liability concerns for the students who are not in class, where they can be properly supervised by school staff, and it is disruptive of the educational program. Importantly, we are reviewing footage of the protest this week and plan to discipline students who were breaking the student code of conduct, displaying disrespectful behavior or acting in an unsafe manner. Students who were peacefully participating will not face disciplinary action for this particular event.”
Goin forward, he said, students who want to peacefully protest on school grounds will be allowed to do so before the school day starts or after it ends, “or at any other time when school buildings are not in use for school purposes,” and only if they get approval from the administration.
“Any student who fails to attend class or who walks out of class for any reason can face discipline per our normal attendance policies,” he adds. “In addition, students may face discipline if they cause disruption of school operations.”
Bainter also suggested that the recent events highlight “our need to come together as a community to support our students, and for our school district to be part of identifying solutions that can help address the mental health concerns of our students... While we are doing many things to support our students, we believe we can always do more and do better, including communicating with students, staff and families about the resources we have available. Moving forward, we are evaluating our programs and resources to identify additional opportunities to enhance what we provide and ensure these resources are not just available, but promoted to our students more often and through more channels so they know that help is available when they might need it.”
Meanwhile, the mother of a second Logan High student who has committed suicide, and whose case has been cited by student protesters as another example of the impact of unchecked bullying, has said publicly that this is not the case.
In a letter to The Logan Daily News, published on today’s editorial page, Bethany Thomas, mother of Christian Thomas, declares that her son was never bullied. His suicide, she said, was the result of mental health issues and a “trauma-filled life,” including the death of many of his loved ones.
While stating that she does not approve of the school “turning a blind eye” to bullying, Thomas asked that her son’s name not be invoked by protesters in talking about the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.