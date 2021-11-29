Just one day after the Thanksgiving holiday, on Nov. 26, another Athens County resident passed away from complications caused by the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total to 96 deaths.
36 new cases were reported over the weekend as well 14 added with Monday’s data. The county active case number now sits at 237. Two new hospitalizations were added over the holiday weekend with the total reaching 292.
The full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on numbers won’t be known for some time. The Centers for Disease Control says that if you come in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus and are not vaccinated, quarantine is recommended. Those who are vaccinated only have to quarantine if symptoms develop. Fully vaccinated people should get tested five to seven days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.
In the wake of the newest variant, omicron, the CDC says that all Americans “should” get booster doses of available vaccines. Boosters are available to all adults six months following the completion of their initial vaccination schedule.
The World Health Organization is now warning that the risk from this new variant is “very high” and says that it can lead to surges with severe consequences if allowed to spread.
No reports of the omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, have surfaced in the United States. According to Reuters, cases of the variant have been identified in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Canada and South Africa.
President Joe Biden has suspended air travel from South Africa and seven other African countries. However, he stated in a Monday press conference that it is inevitable that omicron will reach the United States at some point. Biden promised no new lockdowns and further plans to combat the virus over the winter will be laid out later this week.
He did encourage those who are not vaccinated to get it done as well as boosters for those who are eligible and continued mask wearing.
Vaccines are available in the county at the Athens City-County Health Department, Fruth Pharmacy, Shrivers Pharmacies, Hopewell Health Centers, Kroger Pharmacies, Walmart Pharmacy and the Drugstore at O’Bleness.
Vaccines are also available on Friday, Dec. 3 at Heritage Hall on Ohio University’s campus. Boosters are available in all three vaccine types from 9-10:45 a.m. registration is recommended at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
