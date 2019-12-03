This past weekend was deadlier than the 2018 Thanksgiving weekend in Ohio, reports the Ohio State Highway Patrol, but not deadlier than 2017.
Thanksgiving weekend is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, with millions of cars hitting the road each year around the country. Ohio is no different, with reports of troopers helping thousands of motorists throughout the five-day window.
It was also fatal for several, the OSHP reported, with 15 individuals killed in 13 crashes between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Dec. 1.
Of the fatal crashes, two were pedestrians, two were not wearing seat belts, and two involved impaired driving. None of the fatalities occurred in Athens County, but one fatality occurred in OSHP District 9, where Athens is located. That fatality was in Ross County.
The most increased stops around the state were for distracted driving, which was up 790 percent from 2018 (89 reports in 2019). Athens had 222 incidents during the five day period.
Statewide, the Patrol arrested 389 drivers on OVI charges and 172 on drug-related charges. Troopers also issued just over 1,000 seat belt citations. Non-enforcement stops accounted for the majority of troopers’ reports, with 11,816 stops reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.