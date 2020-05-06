Your favorite puzzles are now available to you whenever you are online. The Athens Messenger, as part of our new website design, offers an interactive version of sudoku and cross-word puzzles. 

The puzzles are new each day, and are interactive to offer a better user experience. This is just part of our effort to bring you the same great content you have come to expect from the Athens Messenger. 

To access this new feature, visit athensmessenger.com/puzzles

While you are on the website be sure not to miss other favorites, Dear Abby and Hints from Heloise, which will also be available on the website Tuesday-Saturday. 

