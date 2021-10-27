Athens County residents have only a few days left to vote early in the Nov. 2 general election. Voters may cast ballots in person at the Athens County Board of Elections, 15 S. Court St.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25–29; 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 1–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and close at 7:30 p.m.
Athens County Board of Elections Director Debbie Quivey encouraged all county residents to vote.
“You register but so many times you don’t go vote,” Quivey said. “I’m just asking you everyone please go vote and use your right to vote.”
She also called for civility in a time when political tensions are running high in the United States.
“I’m asking the public to be patient (with poll workers),” Quivey said. These are times when people are stressed and we need to realize everyone has an opinion. So I’m asking everyone to take a deep breath and be courteous at the polls.”
Coronavirus precautions at polling stations will be similar to those in previous elections, Quivy said. In addition to social distancing, poll workers will be wearing masks and will be given sanitizing wipes and sprays for the machines.
“We’re not taking any chances,” Quivey said.
Although she does not like to provide concrete estimates, Quivey said results could be available around 9:30 on election night. The results will not be final until all mailed absentee ballots have been counted. Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 1 and received by the board of elections by Nov. 12.
Know before you go
Learn about local candidates and ballot issues by entering your address at www.vote411.org/. You can view recordings of candidate events held by the Athens County League of Women Voters on their Facebook page. The events include candidate forums for Athens City Council at-large, Nelsonville City Council, Alexander Local School Board and Nelsonville–York School Board, as well as meet the candidate sessions for York, Dover and Troy townships and Glouster Village Council.
You must present valid ID to vote. Identification must have the same name and address as found in the poll book.
Acceptable forms of identification:
- Unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card
- Old, hole-punched Ohio driver’s license or state ID that is not expired
- Interim driver’s license or ID card documents
- Military ID
- Utility bill (water, sewer, electric, heating, internet, cable, cell phone, etc.) within the last 12 months
- Bank statement within the last 12 months
- Government-issued check (paycheck, check stub, direct deposit receipt) within the last 12 months
- Paycheck within the last 12 months
- Other government document (letter, tax bill, court papers, transcripts) within the last 12 months
Unexpired state identification with a former address is acceptable if your current address is in the poll book.
Social Security cards, out-of-state driver’s licenses or ID, passports, insurance cards and registration acknowledgements from the Athens County Board of Elections are not acceptable. You may use a birth certificate only if you still live in the same house as when you were born.
You can use a provisional ballot if you do not have one of the acceptable forms of identification, you may cast a provisional ballot using your Ohio driver’s license or state ID card number (two letters, six numbers) or the last four digits of your Social Security number.
You can still cast a provisional ballot without any form of identification — but you must bring valid ID to the board of elections by Nov. 9.
Voting precinct locations can be found at the Athens County Board of Elections website. You can determine your registration status, find and get directions to your precinct and polling site, view a sample ballot, and check on the status of an absentee ballot request by entering your name at https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/vtrlookup.aspx/.
City of Athens precinct polling locations:
- Precincts 1-1, 1-2 and 1-3 vote at the Ohio Means Jobs building, 510 W. Union Street
- Precincts 1-4, 1-5 , 2-1, 2-5, 4-4 and 4-5 vote at Baker Center, 1 Park Place
- Precincts 2-2, 2-3 and 2-4 vote at the Dairy Barn Arts Center, 8000 Dairy Ln.
- Precincts 3-1, 3-2 and 3-3 vote at the First Presbyterian Church, 2 N. Court Street
- Precincts 3-4, 3-5 and 4-3 vote at the Athens County Public Library, 30 Home Street
- Precincts 3-6, 4-1 and 4-2 vote at the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State Street
Nelsonville precinct polling locations:
- Precincts 1 and 2 vote at the Nelsonville Public Library, 95 W. Washington St.
- Precincts 3 and 4 vote at the Wesleyan Church, 525 Chestnut St.
Other county precinct polling locations:
- Village of Albany, Alexander Township and Lee Township: Alexander High School, 6091 Ayers Rd., Albany
- Village of Amesville, Ames Township and Bern Township: Amesville Elementary School, 23 Main St,, Amesville
- Village of Buchtel: The Shop, 17808 N. Akron Ave., Buchtel
- Village of Chauncey, Millfield, and Sugar Creek: Chauncey Elementary School, 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey
- Village of Coolville and Troy Township: Coolville Elementary School, 26461 Main St., Coolville
- Villages of Glouster, Jacksonville and Trimble and Trimble Township: Trimble High School, 1 Tomcat Drive, Trimble
- New Marshfield and Waterloo Township: Waterloo Community Senior Center, 3393 Old SR 56, New Marshfield
- The Plains and Circle Hill: United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains
- Canaan Township: Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., Athens
- Carthage Township and Rome Township: Federal Hocking Middle School, 8461 SR 144, Stewart
- Lodi Township: Shade Community Center, 2380 Old US 33, Shade
- York Township: The Lodge at Hocking College, 15770 SR 691, Nelsonville
The candidates are...
In the city of Athens, only one race is contested: three Athens City Council at-large seats. Incumbent Democrats Ben Ziff, Micah McCarey and Sarah Grace are challenged by independent candidates Damon Krane and Iris Virjee.
Up for election but not facing challengers are incumbent City Council members Jeffery Risner, D-Ward 2, and Sam Crowl, D-Ward 3. Unchallenged candidates seeking office for the first time are Democrats Solveig Spjeldnes for Ward 1 and Alan Swank for Ward 4.
Municipal Judge Todd Grace and Athens Township trustees Brian Baker and Steven Pierson are running for reelection unopposed.
Incumbents Paul Grippa and Sean Parsons and newcomer Charity Wilhelm are running uncontested for three spots on the Athens City School District Board of Education.
In Nelsonville, incumbents Cory Taylor, Justin Booth and Elizabeth Pidcock Jones are vying with challengers Greg Clement and Opha L. Lawson for four at-large seats on Nelsonville City Council. Incumbents Dan Sherman and Greg Smith are unopposed for their seats on the council, as is Michael Milane for city treasurer.
Elsewhere in the county, Glouster Council has four seats to fill from six candidates: incumbents Peggy Gatchel, Jimmy Holbert and Nathan Simons as well as challengers Gary Conley, Robert Grimm and Randy Lambert.
Village councils in Albany, Amesville, Buchtel, Chauncey and Jacksonville have fewer candidates than seats. Only Amesville (Michael Ford) and Chauncey (Tamara Hawk) have newcomers running; the rest are all incumbents.
Most of the township trustee races are uncontested with primarily incumbents running. Dover Township has the largest contest, with four challengers — Weston Lombard, Danny Brown, Mark Sanders and John Snyder — hoping to displace incumbents Stuart Neal and Harold Sycks. Harold Jay Causey and Charles Glenn Lantz Sr. are challenging sitting Troy Township trustees Mike Putman and Brandon Russell. In Carthage Township, voters will choose between incumbents Christopher L. Nutter and Robert V. Pullins and challenger Willie Guess to fill the two open seats. Incumbents Paul Smoke Barrett and Samuel Kamento are joined by challenger Kevin Moore in vying for two spots as Trimble Township trustee.
At the state level, Democrat Allison Russo and Republican Mike Carey are facing off in the Ohio 15th Congressional District special election to fill the seat vacated by Steve Stivers, who stepped down earlier this year to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.
We got issues.
Athens city residents have three issues on the ballot. All are property tax levy renewals, which continue the existing tax rate. None are new or higher taxes.
- Issue 1 is a levy renewal for emergency medical services. The millage rate on the levy is $.10 for every $100 of property value.
- Issue 2 is a tax renewal for senior citizen services and facilities at $.075 for each $100 of property value.
- Issue 20 is a renewal of the tax benefitting the Athens-Hocking-Vinton Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services District, also known as the 317 Board. The levy supplements the board’s general fund for operation and maintenance of mental health and recovery service facilities. The levy would continue a millage of $.10 for every $100 of property value.
Voters in three county precincts are deciding alcohol issues.
- In Amesville, Park’s Place Kitchen at 10 State St. wants to sell beer, wine and mixed beverages as well as wine and mixed drinks between 11 a.m. and midnight on Sundays.
- The Muddy Creek Tavern in Jacksonville seeks approval to sell wine, mixed beverages and liquor between 10 a.m. and midnight Sundays.
- Doug’s Port, 394 Josten Lane in Coolville, asks voters in Troy Township East to approve sales of beer, wine and liquor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.