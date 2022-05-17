In accordance with National Mental Health Awareness Month, The Athens Messenger would like to acknowledge the ongoing work being done by the staff at The Gathering Place to create a safe space where area residents dealing with mental health conditions can experience a sense of community.
As its name suggests, The Gathering Place provides Athens residents with a safe harbor in a storm.
Located at 7 N. Congress Street, The Gathering Place serves as a drop-in free-of-charge peer recovery center. Their staff recently launched a few new health and wellness programs designed to benefit anyone coping with a mental health condition or co-occurring substance use disorder.
Ginger Schmalenberg B.S.S. MPA, TGP’s executive director, said that, “About two months ago we started a new Wellness Discussion Group that meets every Thursday at 2 p.m.”
She detailed that, “The discussion usually lasts an hour and revolves around topics that are suggested by the group members.”
Also, TGP started a Health Challenge program that provides participants with incentives to start using workout equipment.
In June, The Gathering Place will initiate a Walking Group. Schmalenberg elaborated that, “This group plans to meet twice a week for walks around town.We also have a van that will allow us to take people to Strouds Run this summer.”
What impact can physical activity have on someone’s mental health?
According to www.waldenu.org., people who commit to an exercise routine can decrease their levels of depression, anxiety, and stress, increase their self-esteem, improve the quality of their sleep and boost their brainpower.
TGP also added a new open Narcotics Anonymous discussion meeting to their activities calendar. This group meets every Wednesday at noon.
Since, 1976, The Gathering Place has been offering support and linkage services for area adults who identify themselves as having a mental health condition.
Their hours of operation are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.