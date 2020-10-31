Tonight at 10:49 p.m., the full moon will appear over what local officials hope will be a quiet Athens, as the traditional Athens Halloween Block Party has been canceled due to COVID-19. Interestingly, another notable Athens Halloween took place on a full moon night. In 1974, students unknowingly started a tradition when they took to the streets to party and celebrate Halloween. “Last night’s full moon brought out all the crazies who took time off from their revelry … and halted traffic on Court Street in front of the courthouse,” a front-page article from the Athens News wrote. An article from the Nov. 3, 1974 edition of the Athens Messenger reports that 600 students “flowed onto the streets.” One arrest was reported that night, and the police at the time referred to the students celebrating as “good-natured.” This praise came despite the mischief created that night. According to the OU Post, the uptown bar crowd — decked out in costumes — attempted to trap a semi-truck’s delivery to Baskin Robbins, located at the time on West Union Street. The costumed students took over the street “for close to two hours around midnight,” the Post reported. Little did those “good-natured” students know that they would be sparking a tradition that would last decades and eventually draw crowds of 30,000 people or more. 1975 is known as the “lost year,” as Halloween occurred the same weekend as Ohio University’s Homecoming, and therefore went largely ignored in favor of collegiate celebrations. The Halloween Block Party returned with a vengeance in 1976, with more than 500 students. Some of whom jumped on cars in the Uptown area, kicking them and damaging property. In total, 15 people were arrested. The Athens Police, who had wanted to clear the street of the illegal crowd, expressed anger with then-Mayor Donald Barrett, who was photographed with some of the costumed students and had forbidden the local police from taking any action to stop the celebrations. The Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement, declaring they were “humiliated” by Barrett’s decision. By the time Halloween season rolled around in 1977, the city realized that something had to be done. The City Council passed an ordinance to allow the streets to be closed for the celebration, and the city hosted an “official Halloween celebration.” A costume contest, a parade, live music and a large cake were highlights of that first sanctioned party. The following year the party grew to 12,000 attendees. In total 24 arrests were made and local police were not thrilled with the size of the event. In 1979, the City of Athens and the university had decided that the large crowd was not worth it and instead of Uptown, OU hosted a party at the Convocation Center. The party received a turnout of 4,000 people who eventually left in favor of an illegal street party on Court Street. Police eventually blocked off the street to traffic due to the massive crowds. Halloween also happened to coincide with OU’s Parent Weekend. Police arrested 141 people (another 63 had been arrested the night before), and Jones called the crowd “large and belligerent.” For the next three years, the party remained unsanctioned despite student-led efforts to organize peaceful and safe Halloween parties. In 1984, local business owners stepped up to offer a solution to the community/student problem. Thus the Athens Clean and Safe Halloween Committee was born. “The response from the business community has been overwhelming,” said Bruce Mitchell of The Athens NEWS, acting chairman of the committee. “We’re not trying to promote Halloween; we’re just trying to make it cleaner and safer.” The group raised $1,000 in funds that went towards renting portable toilets for the celebration. That year was also marked by a Halloween rumor. Word spread that an escaped mentally ill individual dressed as Little Bo Peep had plans to conduct a mass murder. “When you get this many people in here and 20 or 30 Bo Peeps (which became a popular costume), people get scared,” said Ptl. Jerry Elgin. However, none of the Bo Peeps was reported to have conducted any mass murders, and the rumor has since resurfaced every year. The following year was marked by arson at the university, as shortly after 1:30 a.m., a fire broke out at Penden Stadium. The fire lasted more than six hours and caused more than $350,000 damage. Though it was determined to be arson, the instigator of the fire was never caught. The next five years were marked by rising numbers of attendees and political arguments as the Committee fought with the City Council to have the party sanctioned by the city each year. In 1990, the Committee finally got its wish, and the Athens Halloween Block Party was officially sanctioned by the city. Court Street was blocked off and attendance was estimated to be 24,000. Crowds continued to grow and in 1996 a new feature was added by the City Police – 30 mounted police officers. The equine units watched over the crowd and worked to ensure the safety of the attendees. 211 people were arrested that year. The parties grew rowdy in the subsequent years, with many reports of people exposing themselves to others in the crowd and flashing from second-story balconies along Court Street, akin to Mardi Gras revelers on Bourbon Street. The party grew more subdued in 2001, as the event was only a short time after the 911 attacks. The police reported that the crowd was the best behaved they’d ever seen. In 2002, that good behavior was all but gone, as more arrests were made, crowds were larger and there was one case of rape reported. At the time, Chief Mayer claimed that the crowds are getting less manageable and more violent. The following year saw even more violence. Reported problems that took place after midnight on Saturday included multiple stabbings, car theft, two young women being dragged behind an SUV on Court Street, and what police described as a “riot” in the neighborhood of the Mill-Stewart-Palmer streets shortly after 5 a.m., which was broken up by officers in riot gear. A total of five fires were set, using couches and other materials, and bottles and other items were thrown at officers and firefighters. Rioters rolled one car and attempted to roll another. Eventually, the police, with an assist from the OU Police and other agencies managed to get riots to disband. In the following years, the crowds evened out, with less violence and more partying. That trend has continued, with recent years being marked with arrests, but usually for underage drinking violations, rather than violent charges. As previously reported, the 2020 party was canceled by the city, though some in the community seem doubtful if the cancellation will stop partiers. Whether or not an illegal street party forms is yet to be seen, but if the history of Athens is anything to go by, the party will continue next year for certain in some form.
