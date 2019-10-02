THE PLAINS — ‘Tis the season for outdoor festivals, and this weekend it is The Plains’ turn for a celebration as the community hosts the annual Indian Mound Festival.
The festival pays homage to the tall, rounded mounds that used to dot the local terrain, though in modern days these are now few and far between. Adena Native American earthworks still exist throughout the area, including burial mounds, ceremonial circles and other constructions. Due to their noted appearance, the festival is a way to celebrate history of the area as well as draw visitors to the community.
Those mounds that remain are showcased throughout the festival, including during the daily hay rides offerred. The largest mound in The Plains, the Hartman Mound on the appropriately-named Mound Street, has never been excavated — it’s 40 feet high and 140 feet in diameter. The Connett Mound is on Adena Drive.
The Plains Lions Club organizes and sponsors the festival each year. The festival opens this Friday at 5 p.m. and closes Sunday afternoon.
Friday will feature the cruise-in and karaoke, for which a cash prize is offered to first-place winners in several categories.
Saturday is the main day, beginning with the NASP archery tournament at The Plains Elementary School at 8 a.m. Other events are lined up throughout the day, including pony rides, atlatl throwing, food and craft vendors, a magic show, Paws and Claws Animal Encounters Petting Zoo, and numerous shows from the likes of the Athens Community Singers, Silver Spurs and Emaline Duquette, an eighth grader from Athens Middle School.
The Plains Indian Mound Festival Parade is scheduled to begin Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by the crowning of the queen and her court. The parade will begin at Athens High School and make its to The Plains Community Park, where the festival is held.
