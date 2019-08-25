THE PLAINS — As the summer nears its end, so does a project at The Plains Public Library aimed at renovating the building and its furnishings to better suit the community.
Among the changes include a new teen and children’s section; the installation of a charging station for phones and other electric devices; and much of the interior was redesigned to feel more welcoming.
Ken Robinson, branch manager for The Plains Public Library, said he is very pleased with the outcome of the “refresh,” as have the community members who have already utilized the space.
“We decided to create two bigger areas, one for the pre-schoolers and one of the older kids, the tweens and the teens,” he said. “A lot of it is just trying to repurpose the space and make it more welcoming and larger and more open.”
The additions were made as The Plains has seen an increase in families visiting the library, Robinson noted. The charging station has been embraced by those inside and gets regular use.
“That’s been a big thing that people can charge their phones or laptops or whatever,” he said. “It’s used every day now. We’re real happy with it.”
New computers, desks and chairs were placed within the teen area. Robinson said there are additional plans to paint and install new carpeting in the next budget year.
Local artist Terry Fortkamp painted a new mural inside the children’s section depicting a laden peach tree with a bench in memory of Betty Rickey Morganfeld.
The Athens County Public Library system has overseen several of these “refresh” projects around the county.
According to Becca Lachman, communications officer for the county library system, this work is a product of funding from the 2014 library levy.
“One of the major goals in this plan was to create more welcoming and functional environments,” she said. “After years of deferred maintenance, we’ve been able to renovate and upgrade libraries in Coolville, Nelsonville, Glouster, and most recently The Plains.”
Earlier this summer, the Nelsonville branch was given a refresh — new carpet was installed, the walls were repainted, new furniture was brought in and the layout was altered. That branch also received a large mural behind the library stage painted by Barry O’Keefe.
The Coolville library branch has already received upgrades, and work on the Glouster library is ongoing.
