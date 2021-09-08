The Plains Indian Mound Festival, an event paying tribute to the Adena tribe earthworks in the area, was canceled Wednesday due to concerns over the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The festival, held in October, pays homage to the tall, rounded mounds constructed by the Adena Native American tribe that used to dot the local terrain, though today these structures are few and far between.
Due to concerns of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has been worsened by the spread of the emergent Delta Variant, The Plains Lions Club voted Tuesday to cancel this year's Indian Mound Festival, for the safety of club members and the public, the group announced Wednesday on Facebook .
The club is also are cancelling the remaining Friday night cruise-in's in Uptown Athens.
The Plains Indian Mound Festival first began in 1984 and was previously cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
