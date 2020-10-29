The Athens County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop Wednesday, Oct. 28 on Pine Street in The Plains regarding a registration violation, and ultimately found the driver to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
While officers were speaking to the driver, Nicholas Johnson, 43, of The Plains, a suspected methamphetamine pipe was seen in the vehicle's center console. Once officers searched Johnson's records, they found him to have multiple warrants for his arrest out of Athens County.
Following the traffic stop, CIU officers conducted further investigation at Johnson’s residence at 131 East First Street, The Plains.
The search yielded four firearms in total, including two loaded handguns, in addition to several drug-related items. One of the handguns was found to be stolen from Jackson County.
The other evidence seized included methamphetamine, digital scales, abuse instruments and over $200 in cash.
Johnson was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident and booked in on his warrants. Charges are pending against Johnson, namely having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.
“CIU is on a mission to shut off supply lines of illegal drugs within Athens County," Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a press release. "If you are involved in any illegal drug activity, it is extremely likely we already know exactly who you are, where you live, the vehicle you drive and the places that you frequent. It is just a matter of time until we meet."
Sheriff Smith thanked the Criminal Interdiction Units, Deputy DJ McCollister, Deputy Joel Banks and K9 Bora, calling their efforts "relentless."
"We will never let up in our efforts to rid our wonderful communities of criminals and illegal drug activity."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.