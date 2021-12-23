THE PLAINS — In the wake of the deadly tornado that struck Mayfield and other cities in Kentucky earlier this month, The Plains Volunteer Fire Department sprung into action to help a community in need.
Firefighters and volunteers helped pack five trailers full of supplies of all types. Food, clothing, toys, diapers, water and other supplies filled a 30-foot trailer, two 16-foot trailers and two 12-foot trailers. Donations came from citizens as well as various local and national businesses.
Chief Mickey West recalled back to all the help The Plains received when a tornado hit back in September 2010, saying that he felt it was important to pay that forward.
"It means everything to us," said West. "We feel that if something like that happened again here, we know people would come and help us."
Initially, firefighter Jeff Smathers and West believed they'd only need one trailer but they quickly outgrew the need, even wondering if all the donations would fit the space they had. A grill was also brought along to help cook for volunteers at the drop-off points.
The group left Thursday, Dec. 16 after packing supplies since Sunday night and stopped in Breman, Bowling Green and Mayfield — all various towns impacted by the disaster.
"I'd like to thank every one of them. I really appreciate it. The people in Kentucky are goin to appreciate it too," said West about those who donated to the cause. "I'm really proud of the community."
In a Facebook post, the department thanked a laundry list of businesses and individuals that donated, including GiGi's, The Plains VFW, Rocky Boots, Christ Community Wesleyan Church, U-Haul, Pepsi of Athens, Kroger of Athens, Chauncey Fire Department, Richland Fire Department, York Fire Department, Albany Fire Department, Bargain Billy’s, Hugh White, Athens County Cares, Little Italy Pizza, Air Claws, McDonald’s of The Plains, Dollar General, Tink's Auto, Danny Sickles, and Alex Butcher.
