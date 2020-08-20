THE PLAINS — Residents of The Plains in Athens Township will have the opportunity approve a zoning plan developed by The Plains Zoning Commission.
The group was created in September 2019 to create zoning regulations for the area, citing an interest in keeping an orderly community and having control over the community’s interests.
According to the zoning plan uploaded to the Township’s website, athenstwp.com, most of The Plains would remain zoned as single-family residential housing, with North Plains Road lined with a neighborhood business zone and large tracts of Large Lot Rural space as well. The area of The Plains surrounding Route 33 would be zoned for general commercial use.
The general area that would be zoned is from the Athens Township Line on the northern edge of The Plains; 7484 LeMaster Road on the west side; the Hocking River on the east side; and 10450 Route 682 on the southern border.
Specifics on what each zoning requires is laid out in the zoning resolution text uploaded to the Township’s website. Much of the specifics are due to Ohio law, according to the trustee website. However, it outlines how big a side yard can be, what powers the Board of Zoning Appeals would have, and more.
The Commission has promoted a simpler and less restrictive way of forming zoning code known as “Zoning Light,” which is similar to how Albany has been zoned.
The code will not regulate aspects of life that could become an issue for residents, including what color a house could be painted or how tall a yard’s grass can grow.
Primarily, the code is to create a set of rules that would allow The Plains to keep some semblance of order and ensure residents receive services they are entitled to, like apartment building parking. The Commission Chair is Sean Jones, and other members of the Zoning Commission are Brian Dearing, Ken Robinson, Rick Fernow and Mike Hornsby. Teena Thornton is an alternate.
According to the Township’s zoning FAQ, The Plains has the third most population in Athens County, following Nelsonville and Athens, but residents of the area have no control of what is developed in their neighborhood.
The zoning regulations were considered a better idea than becoming an incorporated municipality as the Township Trustees view that as an unnecessary layer of government.
Any existing use of property in The Plains would be allowed to continue. The code would not take away property rights for currently non-conforming use, but would prevent future non-conforming use of the area.
A survey conducted online for residents of The Plains garnered 125 responses, with a majority of 72 percent advocating for a mix of business and residential uses in the area. The biggest concern listed by respondents was build up of trash or debris on neighboring properties, followed by building too close to an individual’s property and noisy businesses.
Almost 80 percent of respondents said they were in favor of zoning in The Plains.
Athens Township residents will have the opportunity to vote on the zoning proposal during the Nov. 3 General Election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.