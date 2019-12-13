In rural areas around the nation, residents struggle to acquire broadband services in their homes.
A new study has found that upwards of 90 percent of Southeastern Ohio homes in low-occupancy areas do not have access to broadband services.
The lack of internet has led to these rural areas lagging behind their urban counterparts due to internet requirements for schoolwork, job hunting and numerous other activities. Dozens, if not hundreds, of articles detail the lacking infrastructure over almost a decade, but still nothing has been done.
But Buckeye Hills Regional Council has high hopes of introducing new infrastructure to the area, having studied the various options for implementing rural broadband and budgetary forecasts.
To that end, a group of interested individuals, most representing stakeholder groups, met Wednesday morning at the Ohio University Innovation Center to learn about the study findings on the extent of the digital desert in Southeastern Ohio.
Funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission, the study looked at eight counties, including Athens, to find what areas of the rural expanse are unserved, or represented through flawed mapping that overstated broadband availability.
Ohio University and the Athens County Economic Development Council collaborated on the study, which was conducted by the Buckeye Hills Regional Council. Sara Marrs-Maxfield, director of the Athens County economic council, said her team would be stepping back as the project moves past the study portion and into more of a regional project.
According to the study’s results, which are available on the Buckeye Hills website, between 80-90 percent of households in areas of 20 or less households per square mile have no access to broadband services. However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) claims upwards of 62 percent of rural residences are served — representative of around 38,000 households. This number is much higher in reality, the study suggests.
Compounding the problem are deteriorating copper telephone cables, lack of cell service, and complicated terrain, leading to issues with laying fiber or other cables.
One problem is convincing the FCC that its maps are wrong — the maps depicting broadband deployments across the nation mark any census block as “served” if there is a singular broadband deployment anywhere in the block.
In urban areas, these blocks can be half a mile wide. But in rural Southeast Ohio, these blocks represent on average 250 acres.
Without broadband, residents turn to mobile service, but that is also lacking. Cell carriers tend to erect towers to cover 3-5 miles of land, but with the mountainous terrain of Southeast Ohio, these averages are often misleading.
The Ohio Department of Transportation recently surveyed Athens County roads to discover where along those roads mobile service can be found. FCC maps showing where mobile services are lacking show striking differences to the new road maps — which show a wider area of “dead zones” for cell coverage.
So how can this be addressed?
First, researchers looked at what forms of technical options are viable for the area. It appears that fiber to the premise (FTTP) would be the only way for 100 percent coverage at speeds above the FCC minimum.
Capital costs for the project would be high, but the researchers assert in the study that the operating costs would be lower than other options, with fiber cables lasting decades.
“Fiber-based solutions front-load costs with high capital construction commitments. The revenues, on the other hand, will build over time,” the study stated, adding, “As broadband improves the economic conditions of the region, appetite for bandwidth will increase and revenues will rise.”
Getting a company to bite in the first place remains the hard part.
If FTTP were to be deployed across all portions of the 8-county study area, it would cost an estimated $492 million, and the required subsidy for that project would amount to about $363 million. This would pass a cost of $6,279 to every household in the area over ten years.
Other funding options are available: the FCC Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will allocate $20 billion across the nation for rural broadband via reverse auction. These auctions allow the lowest bidder to receive a contract to connect an area to broadband services. However, previous reverse auctions resulted in no bids.
It appears some Ohio officials are on board with the program, or at least with helping increase broadband in the region. State Sen. Rob Portman wrote to the FCC expressing support of modifications given to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund specific to Appalachia.
“Appalachian Ohio is a uniquely unserved part of our nation,” he wrote. “Broadband maps often overstate coverage, and a mix of low population and mountainous terrain make internet build out expensive. The losers from this unfortunate combination of policy and topography are my constituents who, in an increasingly internet-enabled society, are being left behind.”
Misty Crosby, Executive Director of the Buckeye Hills Regional Council, and Tom Reid, President of Reid Consulting Group, who helped lead the study and development of the project, noted four items that would help with rolling out broadband in rural Southeast Ohio.
First, creating a broadband fund of $500 million, which would be used to provide a 30 percent match of FCC auction winners and otherwise-unsubsidized investments of connecting unserved and underserved households, would assist.
Second, by using a portion of that fund to award zero-match planning grants, helping regional organizations develop applications for Federal broadband funding. A third item would be to establish a steering committee to review applications for such grants and funding; lastly, passing legislation enabling fiber to be installed on existing poles, without needing easements, would help bring broadband services to communities.
Currently, Athens County electrical poles are mostly owned by AEP Electric, and businesses wishing to utilize the poles must be granted an easement.
