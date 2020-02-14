The primary election is approaching in Ohio, and there is still time to register to vote in that election.
Voters who are already registered also have a short time left to update their addresses ahead of the March 17 primary.
The deadline to register and to update registrations is Tuesday, Feb. 18.
How to register
There are several ways eligible Ohioans can register to vote.
Registration is available online by visiting the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, ohiosos.gov.
Ohioans can also submit their registration forms in-person to their respective county boards of elections office, or to the Secretary of State’s office.
Paper forms are also available at a number of public locations, including at libraries, high schools, Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices and others. A full list of those locations is available here. Those forms, once filled out, should be mailed or dropped off to one’s county board of elections office or to the Secretary of State’s office.
How to update your voter registration
The most common change to one’s voter registration is when moving to a new address.
An address change must be filed with the Secretary of State’s Office to confirm your correct voting location.
Changes can be made online by going to olvr.ohiosos.gov/NCOA/NCOA. There is also a paper form available to be turned in to a county board of elections office.
Other voting questions…
How can I vote early?
Absentee ballots can be requested on the Secretary of State’s website. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the primary election; they must be postmarked by the day before the election or can be turned in to a county board of elections until the close of polls at 7:30 p.m. on March 17.
Early in-person voting is also available at county boards of elections offices beginning Feb. 19 and continuing through the day before the primary. The Athens County Board of Elections offers early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 19-21, Feb. 24-28 and March 2-6; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 7; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9-13; 8 am. to 4 p.m. on March 14; 1-5 p.m. on March 15; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 16. The office is located at 15 S. Court St., Athens.
Where do I vote on Election Day?
Here is the website to find your Athens County polling location: lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/Athens/pollfinder.aspx
What is on my ballot?
Go to lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/Athens/ballotlist.aspx and find your sample ballot. Then fill in your address to locate all of the issues and elections that will be on your primary ballot for your precinct.
How do I know if my voter registration is correct?
Go to voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx to check if your registration is up to date, or go to olvr.ohiosos.gov for information on registering to vote.
Resources to learn more about elections in Ohio:
The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office (ohiosos.gov; 614-466-2655)
The Athens County Board of Elections: boe.ohio.gov/athens/index.html
